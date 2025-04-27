✌️ Boox has announced two new 7-inch e-readers

📐 The updated Go 7 and Go Color 7 come with Kindle Oasis-like designs

✍️ They have sharp resolutions, support handwriting, and run Android

💰 The devices start at $250, with one on sale now and the other coming soon

Boox is updating its e-readers with some new features. The popular E Ink device maker has unveiled new versions of the Go 7 and Go Color 7. The Gen 2 models still come with Kindle Oasis-like designs with a thicker side for easier grip, as well as 7-inch screens. The real kicker? Pen input.

These new e-readers support Boox’s new InkSense stylus. The pen boasts 4,096 pressure levels of sensitivity for more responsive drawing and handwriting, and there’s a button for switching to the eraser function quickly. The stylus is sold separately for $45.99, but even still, it could be a great addition to these e-readers given their compact, note-taking-friendly design.

Beyond that, the Go 7 and Go Color 7 are pretty capable e-readers. The Go 7 uses a Carta 1300 Monochrome display that’s nice and sharp at 300 ppi, while the Go 7 Color uses Kaleido 3 technology (the same as the Kindle Colorsoft) that shows black and white content at the same resolution and colorful content at 150 ppi. They come with adjustable backlights for using them at night, water-resistant designs, built-in speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Inside, you get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card. One of the biggest perks is the fact that each device is powered by Android 13, which lets you download any app you want from the Play Store and use it to experience content in E Ink. Obviously, games and movies won’t be enjoyable, but text-based applications will benefit from the less-distracting panel.

The Boox Go 7 is priced at $249.99 while the Go Color 7 Gen II is $279.99. The former is up for preorder now, with the device launching on May 7. Meanwhile, the latter has yet to become available, but it likely won’t be long until you can place an order.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.