Boox has announced a new and improved 10.3-inch e-ink tablet featuring a light-up screen to help with reading or writing in the dark – and oh, it’s lighter too.

The new Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi’s biggest upgrade is a dual-tone front light; blue for reading in the sun and yellow for reading before bed. Those new lights behind the screen give this e-ink tablet a slightly thicker 4.8mm profile, but that’s still slimmer than the Kindle Scribe (5.7mm) and ReMarkable Paper Pro (5.1mm).

The Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi is also the lightest 364gram e-ink tablet, even compared to the 525g ReMarkable Paper Pro and 433g Kindle Scribe.

What’s not lightweight about the Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi is its Android 15 OS, which gives it full access to the Google Play Store, so you can download books from your Kindle, comics/manga apps, and other e-reader libraries. The updated Android 15 app also comes with better multitasking and a smoother UI experience.

The Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi otherwise features a 3,700 mAh battery, octa-core processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of internal storage.

The Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi is available now for $449 at Amazon and direct from Boox. There’s also a lower-priced $419 Go 10.3 (Gen II) model that lacks the dual-tone front light and weighs ever so slightly less.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.