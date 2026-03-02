🤏 Honor has announced the MagicPad 4, one of the thinnest tablets in the world

🍎 It’s just 4.8mm thick, which is thinner than Apple’s M5 iPad Pro

📺 There’s a 12.3-inch OLED display that can reach 2,400 nits of peak brightness

⚙️ It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a 10,100mAh battery

📅 It launches on March 3 in international markets and starts at £599.99

Honor just dropped one of the thinnest tablets of all time. It’s called the MagicPad 4, and it measures just 4.8mm thick.

For context, that’s thinner than Apple’s M5 iPad Pro, which is 5.1mm thick. The difference won’t be that noticeable in the hand, but going thinner than 5mm is impressive nonetheless. Honor had to use special design and engineering techniques to make it all work, and the result is a tablet that’s stronger than most while remaining thin and light.

Despite its thinness, the MagicPad 4 is packed with high-end specs. There’s a 12.3-inch 3K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, which Honor says can reach 2,400 nits of peak brightness. Paired with an eight-speaker stereo system, it sounds like this tablet could be perfect for watching movies and your favorite TV shows. Honor also slimmed the bezels compared to the old MagicPad 3 Pro, so it looks more futuristic on the front, too.

Under the hood, you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s a 10,100mAh battery for power with 66W fast charging, and it’s powered by Android 16 with Honor’s UI on top.

Speaking of which, if you connect a keyboard to the MagicPad 4, you’ll get access to a full-fledged desktop interface with windowed apps and improved multitasking. There are also a number of features that tie into Apple’s ecosystem, which Honor has been heavily promoting to convince Apple loyalists to use its products.

Of course, you also get plenty of AI features like AI Summary, Smart Reminder, AI Meeting Agent, and AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation.

(Credit: Honor)

While it won’t be going on sale in the United States, Honor will launch the MagicPad 4 in international markets tomorrow, March 3. It’ll start at £599.99.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.