📣 Honor announces a thinner, longer-lasting Magic V6 foldable phone

🚰 The first foldable phone with an IP69 rating that’s virtually waterproof

📏 Measures only 4mm thick while open and 8.75mm when closed

🔋 6,660mAh capacity silicon-carbon battery

⚡ Supports 80W wired and 66W wireless charging

⚙️ Outfitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 16GB of RAM,

The Honor Magic V6 was announced today at MWC, featuring a thinner body, a larger battery, and an IP69 waterproof rating.

The IP69 rating is huge, as you can now fully immerse the Honor Magic V6 in water. This foldable phone can also withstand high-pressure and high-temperature jets, so it can go in the jacuzzi or shower with you. The only other foldable to approach even the same level of water-proofing is the IP68 Google Pixel 10 Fold.

The Honor Magic V6 is also thinner this year, measuring 4mm thick while open and 8.75mm when closed. The Honor Magic V6 comes with an equally impressive set of displays, including an external 6.52-inch screen with 5000-nit brightness and a 7.95-inch screen with 6000-nit brightness, both of which also support an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Despite the smaller package, Honor has increased the V6’s battery capacity to 6,660mAh, up from the V5’s 5,820mAh. This increase in battery capacity comes mostly from the higher silicon content in the V6’s silicon-carbon battery, up to 25% from last year’s 15%. Honor also displayed 35% silicon battery with over 7,000mAh of capacity, but it will be exclusive to the 1TB Magic V6 releasing in China.

Charging is more robust thanks to the added silicon, too, reaching up to 80W over wired power and 66W wireless charging.

Internally, the phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Rounding out the Honor Magic V6’s specs, it features a triple-camera system:

50MP Ultra Light Sensitive Main Camera (f/1.6), OIS

64MP Ultra Sensing 3x Periscope Telephoto (f/2.5, ½-inch), OIS

50MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.2)

Honor did not announce pricing or exact availability for the Magic V6. So far, the foldable phone is slated for a China release later this month and will see an international release in the second half of this year.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.