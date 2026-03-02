👏 The Xiaomi Tag is a new Bluetooth tracker designed to work with both Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find Hub, though not simultaneously

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a tracker that works on iPhone or Android, the Xiaomi Tag may be it.

The company’s first Bluetooth tracker is slightly longer than an Apple AirTag, but it has an integrated metal loop that you can attach to your keyring without having to purchase an extra case. That’s something people were hoping to see from the Apple AirTag 2, but sadly it didn’t materialize.

As mentioned, you can use the Xiaomi Tag with Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find Hub, but not at the same time, as you might expect. You’ll have to choose either Apple’s tracking network or Google when you set it up, but the Xiaomi Tag promises to provide up to a year of use until the coin cell battery needs to be replaced.

The Xiaomi Tag will be able to withstand dust and water thanks to its IP67 resistance rating, and if someone discovers your tag, you can include your contact information via NFC.

It’s not a complete clean sweep for the Xiaomi Tag. Unlike Apple’s AirTags, you won’t be able to pinpoint it using ultra wideband (UWB). Instead, it uses audible alerts to help you locate it.

However, the price of the Xiaomi Tag arguably makes up for this missing feature, as it’s much cheaper than an Apple AirTag. It’ll cost $18 for one, or around $61 for four. A four-pack of an Apple AirTag costs $99, while a single tag is $29.

