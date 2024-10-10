📐 It’s a 65-inch OLED that’s 4K with up to a 144Hz when gaming

📺 The top-selling high-end TV at Walmart and Amazon is 46% off

46% off the LG C4 65-inch at Walmart

46% off LG C4 65-inch at Amazon

More TV deals

Top TV deals at Walmart

Top TV deals at Amazon

👉 It’s currently 20% off and you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member

👦🏻 Suitable to boys and girls ages 6 and up

👏 It comes with 18 collectible mini toys and 6 Star Wars figures

🎄 This LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for the holidays

Now $35.99 at Walmart

Now $35.99 at Amazon

More LEGO deals

See all LEGO deals

🥇 Sony WH-1000M5 is sub-$300, our top pick in this price range

✈️ The foldable, lightweight design makes them great for traveling

🎧 It also features personalized spatial audio and dynamic head-tracking

🔋 Enjoy up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge

🤝 The Beats Solo 4 is compatible with Apple and Android devices

Now $99 for the Beats Studio 4 at Amazon

Now $298 for Sony WH-1000MX5 at Walmart

More headphone deals

Top headphone deals at Walmart

Top headphone deals at Amazon

🎮 You can also use it to stream Xbox games if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

😍 Watch in 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos

🔥 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K lets you stream more than 1.5m movies & TV shows

Now $24.99 at Amazon

🙌 This deal is open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members

🤏 It’s also 30% smaller than the standard PS5

📏 Sony’s slimmed-down console includes more storage than the older model

💰 You can save $50 on the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital

Amazon: PS5 Slim

Amazon: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

More gaming deals

See all Walmart gaming deals

🔒 This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members

👉 It’s currently 32% off at Amazon

👌 You get sleep tracking, crash detection, heart rate monitoring, and a retina display

💪 The Apple Watch SE features all of the best features found on higher-end models

Now $169.99 at Amazon

More smartwatch deals

See Walmart's wearables deals

👉 The deal is open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members

📕 The new Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, increased battery life, and faster page turns

💰 You can get $25 off the 16GB model

🤷‍♂️ Unsurprisingly, the best e-reader deal at Amazon is the Kindle Paperwhite

Now $124.99 at Amazon

🔋 Up to 40 hours of battery life, 10 minutes to get 2 hours of playtime

👏 They also include noise cancelling and four mics for great voice call quality

Now $44.95 at Amazon

More wireless earbuds deals

See all Walmart earbuds deals

👉 This deal is available to everyone, not just Prime members

✏️ It’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Smart Keyboard

😍 It features an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch retina display, and all-day battery life

🤯 Amazon has knocked 40% off the price of the Apple iPad 9th Gen

Now $199 at Amazon

🎶 The Flip 6 has a racetrack-shaped woofer to deliver exceptional low frequencies and midrange

📱 You can connect up to two smartphones or tablets to take turns choosing songs

💦 It’s IPX7 waterproof and lasts for 12 hours on a single charge

💰 The JBL Flip is just $79.95 for Amazon Prime members

Now $79.95 at Amazon

Refer a friend = get a paid free sub

⬆️ Tap the 🌟 icon button on this page ⬆️

There’s a lot more content on The Shortcut every day for FREE and PAID subscribers. Thank you for your feedback in the email replies ❤️