The 10 best-selling Amazon Prime Day deals, according to our data
These are the 10 best-selling devices in every category at Amazon, though Walmart has beat Amazon on prices in some cases
📺 1. Best TV deal: Save 45% on this LG OLED evo AI TV
📺 The top-selling high-end TV at Walmart and Amazon is 46% off
📐 It’s a 65-inch OLED that’s 4K with up to a 144Hz when gaming
👏 Its HDMI 2.1 means it’s a great television for PS5 Pro
🧱 2. Best LEGO deal: 20% off LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar for Kids
🎄 This LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for the holidays
👏 It comes with 18 collectible mini toys and 6 Star Wars figures
👦🏻 Suitable to boys and girls ages 6 and up
👉 It’s currently 20% off and you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member
🎧 3. Best headphones deal: Beats Solo 4 for $99 and Sony XM5’s for $298
🤝 The Beats Solo 4 is compatible with Apple and Android devices
🔋 Enjoy up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge
🎧 It also features personalized spatial audio and dynamic head-tracking
✈️ The foldable, lightweight design makes them great for traveling
🥇 Sony WH-1000M5 is sub-$300, our top pick in this price range
🔌 4. Best streaming stick deal: Save $25 on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
🔥 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K lets you stream more than 1.5m movies & TV shows
It supports Wi-Fi 6 for smooth 4K streaming
😍 Watch in 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos
🎮 You can also use it to stream Xbox games if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
🎮 5. Best gaming deal: $50 off the PS5 Slim
💰 You can save $50 on the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital
📏 Sony’s slimmed-down console includes more storage than the older model
🤏 It’s also 30% smaller than the standard PS5
🙌 This deal is open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members
⌚️ 6. Best smartwatch deal: Save $79 on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
💪 The Apple Watch SE features all of the best features found on higher-end models
👌 You get sleep tracking, crash detection, heart rate monitoring, and a retina display
👉 It’s currently 32% off at Amazon
🔒 This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members
📖 7. Best e-reader deal: Save $25 on the Kindle Paperwhite
🤷♂️ Unsurprisingly, the best e-reader deal at Amazon is the Kindle Paperwhite
💰 You can get $25 off the 16GB model
📕 The new Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, increased battery life, and faster page turns
👉 The deal is open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members
👂 8. Best wireless earbuds deal: Get 55% off the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds
🎧 The JBL Tune 230NC features JBL’s Pure Bass Sound
👏 They also include noise cancelling and four mics for great voice call quality
🔋 Up to 40 hours of battery life, 10 minutes to get 2 hours of playtime
💦 They’re also water-resistant and sweatproof
📱 9. Best tablet deal: Save 40% on the Apple iPad (9th Gen)
🤯 Amazon has knocked 40% off the price of the Apple iPad 9th Gen
😍 It features an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch retina display, and all-day battery life
✏️ It’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Smart Keyboard
👉 This deal is available to everyone, not just Prime members
🔈 10. Best Bluetooth speaker deal: Get 38$ off the JBL Flip 6
💰 The JBL Flip is just $79.95 for Amazon Prime members
💦 It’s IPX7 waterproof and lasts for 12 hours on a single charge
📱 You can connect up to two smartphones or tablets to take turns choosing songs
🎶 The Flip 6 has a racetrack-shaped woofer to deliver exceptional low frequencies and midrange
