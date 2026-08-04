(Credit: Game Freak)

👍 Beast of Reincarnation has a Metacritic score of 73 after 52 critic reviews

🤷‍♂️ 52% of critics gave the game a positive score, while 48% were mixed

😲 The game has been developed by Pokémon devs, Game Freak

💰 Beast of Reincarnation is out today, August 4, 2026

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Beast of Reincarnation is arguably the biggest game release in August, and there’s been a lot of interest in the game purely because it’s been developed by Game Freak of Pokémon fame.

However, now that the reviews are in, it seems like players may have mixed feelings about the game. There’s a pretty clear split between reviewers who enjoyed Beast of Reincarnation and those who merely thought it was okay.

With a Metacritic score of 73 after 52 critic reviews, Beast of Reincarnation may not have wowed every outlet, but there’s clearly something to enjoy for the right person. Here’s what critics made of the game.

GamesRadar+ was full of praise for Beast of Reincarnation and scored the game 9/10, saying:

“Beast of Reincarnation is a great ARPG, with firm but fair combat and wide scope for crafting a build to your tastes. Surprisingly, perhaps, it also has a deep and thoughtful story that it trusts you to dig into yourself. Let Game Freak henceforth be known as the Beast of Reincarnation studio.”

RPG Site settled for a score of 8/10. The reviewer admitted the game has problems, but still enjoyed it:

“Despite a few stumbles here and there, and a dose of overdesign, Beast of Reincarnation is a bold strike into something new for Game Freak, and a genuine foundation that I hope the studio continues to build upon.”

Push Square gave Beast of Reincarnation a 7/10 and praised the game’s combat, despite various technical issues it encountered:

“Beast of Reincarnation is an interesting action RPG that ties together various elements to present something quite unique. While the narrative isn't particularly enthralling and it suffers from some visual and technical issues, the combat is a highlight, focusing on parries and a mix of melee and pseudo-turn-based commands that feels fun to balance. It wears its influences on its sleeve, but there are just enough fresh ideas that mean it stands apart.”

Eurogamer was less complementary in its 6/10 review, but again singled out the combat as being a highlight:

“Game Freak borrows liberally from the genre's biggest hits. And while its messy and muddled, it's salvaged by exhilarating combat and traversal, and a surprising amount of soul.”

VGC also gave Beast of Reincarnation a 6/10 score, but hopes a sequel is developed to build upon the groundwork that’s been set:

“Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation might be the best non-Pokémon game the studio has ever made. Combat is weighty and satisfying, and there’s heart at its core. The story and especially the lore of the world can fall flat, but the relationship between Emma and the game’s small cast will keep you playing. It’s not the best action game of 2026 by any means, but it’s one that deserves to have its ideas fully fleshed out in a sequel.”

Beast of Reincarnation may not have wowed every reviewer, then, but there’s clearly enough here to enjoy and even expand upon if a sequel is ever developed. The game is out today for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.