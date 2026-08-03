(Credit: Game Freak)

🍁 August is shaping up to be a surprisingly beefy month of game releases

👍 We’ve got a vast array of titles, ranging from tactical RPG and strategy to cosier adventures

🙌 It’s also time for new Metal Gear Solid re-releases, plus a new Marvel fighting title

🙏 Elden Ring and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered are also making their way to Nintendo Switch

We’ve reached the last third of the year, and if you’ve been scratching around for some new games to play, then August looks to be choc-full of exciting new titles for you to get your hands on.

From gruesome retellings of classic fairytales to more cosy adventures, here is every major game releasing this month that we think should be on your radar.

Co-developed between Pokémon developer Game Freak and Fictions, this one-person and one-dog adventure in a post-apocalyptic world blends tactical RPG gameplay with Sekiro-like elements. It’s obvious why it’s become many players’ most-anticipated game in August.

Amazon: Beast of Reincarnation

Big Walk – August 4 (PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2)

Switching gears completely, Big Walk is a co-op title developed by the same folks as Untitled Goose Game – House House. The goal here is simple: go on a long walk with your friends, as the title suggests, and explore a large open-world environment. Fans of walking and talking look like they’ll enjoy this one. It’s one of the PS Plus free games for August.

ReStory – August 6 (PC)

Speaking of more wholesome titles, ReStory emerged as one of the more promising demos from June’s Steam Next Fest. It’s a game that revolves around running a mom-and-pop style electronics repair shop. While disassembling and repairing old Ataris, handheld consoles and the like is the core mechanic, it seems to be built around a twee story with lovely characters and some satisfying repair mechanics to boot.

Lies of P reimagines the story of Pinocchio and adds a touch of Bloodborne, turning it into a much more gruesome and twisted telling, while adding in some lovely artwork and tough boss battles to boot. This is a digital-only launch for the moment, and a physical release for Switch 2 follows in October.

Amazon: Lies of P: Complete Edition

If you’ve been after a more classic fighting title, then Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls pits some of your favorite Marvel heroes and villains against each other, complete with fresh redesigns and new costumes to keep things exciting. Arc System Works, the studio behind Guilty Gear, is at the helm for this one, giving you a rich fighting game from one of the best in the business.

Amazon: Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

If you’d been eagerly anticipating the chance to play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on your Switch 2, the time is almost here. It arrives on Nintendo’s newest console on August 11. The Switch 2 version includes all the same content as last year’s release, plus you can also get a Deluxe Edition with the full title and additional weapons, armor, and other cosmetics. Bethesda says that the Switch 2 version will run at 900p and 30fps in handheld mode, or 1080p and 30fps docked.

Amazon: Elder Scrolls Oblivion

​It’s been six years since the first Mortal Shell title, and now we’ve got a new standalone sequel that gives you some challenging Souls-like action for good measure, with unlockable shells to collect across dozens of dungeons. Oh, and you won’t need any prior experience to play this standalone sequel, so you can jump right in when this one releases.

Amazon: Mortal Shell 2

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a fresh batch of Metal Gear re-releases, we’ve got some good news. Volume 2 of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection sees Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots return to systems after two decades of PS3 purgatory, while 2000s Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel revives a Game Boy Color exclusive a quarter of a decade on. You can also play Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and engage in various extras, too.

Amazon: MGS Master Collection Vol 2

We’ve seen a litany of Star Wars games over the years, encompassing everything from first-person shooters to LEGO retellings of the classic films, but this month sees Disney’s IP take on a different genre. This time, it’s a new strategy game from former Firaxis developers that should appeal to fans of XCOM. It’s set during the twilight of the Clone Wars and follows a group of unique characters as they hunt down the leader of a separatist-aligned cult.

Amazon: Star Wars Zero Company

The back end of August sees another big title finally make its way to Switch 2, with Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition arriving on Nintendo’s newest console. It was originally scheduled to arrive in 2025, although it was delayed for further optimization. The game should offer consistent performance across handheld and docked modes, with this Switch 2 edition coming with the base game, The Shadow of Erdtree expansion, four new armor sets, two new starting classes, and more.

Amazon: Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition

Up next: Steam Frame price leak is bad news if you were hoping for an affordable VR headset

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.