Avowed is the next big Xbox Series X game for fans to look forward to, and there’s some good news ahead of its February 18 launch date. The game was initially set to run at 30fps, but it seems like developer Obsidian has had a change of heart.

Obsidian’s art director Matt Hansen previously said, “We are targeting 30 frames per second, bare minimum [for Avowed]. That’s the expectation. It’s a first-person, single-player game, you don’t necessarily need that 60 frames. And that allows us to get a lot juicier with VFX and lighting and all this other stuff.

“It’s a trade-off we opted to make relatively early, and we’re really happy with that. The game’s running pretty smooth for how visually dense it is, and that was always our goal.”

However, it’s now been confirmed a 60fps mode will be available on Xbox Series X, which will please those who care about performance. Game director Carrie Patel told the MinnMax podcast, “You can get up to 60[fps].”

Despite having the most powerful console on paper (PS5 Pro aside), Microsoft launched Redfall and Starfield without a 60fps option. Eventually, both games received a patch that allowed for higher frame rates, but the vast majority of players had moved on by then. In Redfall’s case, the game was already dead.

A frame rate of 60fps has become the standard gamers expect this generation, with many titles also offering an 120fps mode. It’s great to hear that Avowed won’t suffer the same fate as other Xbox Series X titles, though Patel warned that there may be “a little jank” at launch.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.