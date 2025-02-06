👀 A release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta has appeared on the PlayStation Store

We’ve been waiting patiently for the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date ever since the game was first revealed. But after many months of wondering, we finally have it: Metal Gear Solid Delta will release on August 28, 2025.

The game’s release date briefly appeared on Sony’s PlayStation Store ahead of an official announcement from publisher Konami, as did a brand new trailer which you can watch below. The store page also revealed that additional game modes will return, such as the classic Snake vs Monkey mode.

Here’s what the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater store page says about the game:

“The core experience of the original, evolved and more immersive than ever.

A remake of the 2004 game METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER, with the same gripping story and engrossing world, now with all new graphics and 3D audio that enhance the jungle atmosphere. Get ready for the ultimate survival stealth action experience.

Everything you love, and more

The story, characters, voice acting, gameplay, and music that made the original a sensation return, remade for modern consoles. This evolutionary leap breathes new life into every cutscene, and rebuilds every corner of the world.

Authentic to life portrayals

The battle damage system has been upgraded, with the wear and tear of Snake’s clothes, as well as bruises and bullet wounds on his body, reflected in real time. Injuries will leave their mark on Snake’s body permanently, telling a story of each player’s unique journey through the game.

Deeply immersive experiences



Players can elect for a newly added, more modern control style. These intuitive controls let you focus entirely on the game, and the immersive thrills of the survival stealth experience. You can also choose to play with a classic control style that more closely recreates the feel of the original game.

Additional Game Modes



・SNAKE VS MONKEY

In this mode, you’ll play as Snake, and round up all the escaped apes running amok in each stage!

And more to come…

*Some content may require an internet connection and downloadable update to play.

*A Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is also available, listed separately. Please take care to avoid unintended duplicate transactions.”

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of Hideo Kojima’s superb Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The developers at Konami have rebuilt the game using Unreal Engine 5, and it seems faithful to the original in almost every respect.

The Metal Gear Solid franchise was left in limbo after Kojima’s acrimonious split from Konami, which seemed like the end of the series. However, Konami recently brought back the original MGS games and has attempted to reestablish itself as a respected video game publisher with the release of Silent Hill 2 and smaller, indie titles.

Metal Gear Solid Delta looks like a promising remake of one of the best games ever made, and we can now begin counting down the days until it releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.