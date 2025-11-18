⚡ The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X update introduces expanded CPU and power controls, specifically P-core / E-core options, for the Ally X model

💨 The update also adjusts the FPS Limiter from 45 to 40 FPS to better suit the device’s 120Hz refresh rate

🎮 Enhanced gyro controls improve aiming precision across all supported Ally models

🔫 Improved haptics for Impulse Triggers are included for the ROG Xbox Ally X

A new Asus ROG Xbox Ally X update is now available that brings several improvements and fixes to the handheld. The update will also benefit Asus ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and ROG Xbox Ally users – though some features are specific to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X.

Key improvements include expanded CPU and power controls for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, which should allow tinkerers to squeeze out more performance and battery life. Other highlights include an adjusted FPS limiter from 45 to 40fps to better match the device’s 120Hz panel refresh rate, and enhanced gyro controls.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X can also look forward to improved haptics for the Impulse Triggers, and several other changes that should all make Microsoft’s new handheld even better. You can see all the changes below.

On ROG Ally (RC71), ROG Ally X (RC72), ROG Xbox Ally (RC73YA), and ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA)

ACSE 2.1.15.0 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE

New features and improvements:

Added CPU P-core / E-core options under Performance → More Settings page (ROG Xbox Ally X RC73XA only)

Added an option to Enter or Exit the full screen experience using key bindings under Keymap → Action

Added an Update Notification feature in Command Center

Integrated AMD Radeon™ Chill behavior into the FPS Limiter function

Adjusted FPS Limiter option from 45 → 40 FPS to better align with the device’s 120hz panel refresh rate

Changed the bottom bar button color to a gray color design

Added Windows Power Mode options to the Manual Operating Mode page

Improved gyro aiming algorithm to enhance precision with the gyro sensor

Bug fixes:

Enhanced the online update process

AMD RSR is now set to Off by default for RC73 models

Added support for Wi-Fi captive portals

Changed the default sleep time from Never to 5 minutes

On ROG Xbox Ally (RC73YA)

MCU 322 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Added a debug interface

BIOS 315 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Improved power consumption in Modern Standby

Optimized BIOS update flow with a refined mechanism for adapter plug-in detection

Fixed a bug where Cloud Recovery may hang on reboot

Power delivery firmware V10.1.2.27 on 11/19 through Windows Update

Improved power consumption in Modern standby

AMD GPU driver V25.10.25.27 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Improves overall gaming performance and fixes an audio issue related to Auto Super Resolution

On ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA)

MCU 321 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Improved haptics for Impulse Triggers

BIOS 312 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Optimized BIOS update flow with a refined mechanism for adapter plug-in detection

Improved Cloud Recovery user experience

Touch panel firmware V09 on 11/19 through Windows Update

Overall stability improvement

Power delivery firmware V10.1.2.15 on 11/19 through Windows Update

Improve firmware stability

AMD GPU driver V25.10.25.27 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Improves overall gaming performance and fixes an audio issue related to Auto Super Resolution

AMD Chipset driver V7.03.26.2151 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Overall system performance improvement

