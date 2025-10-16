The Shortcut’s in-depth Asus ROG Xbox Ally X review is live with benchmarks, new photos, and analysis on how it stacks up against other PC gaming handhelds we’ve reviewed.

👍 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is now available, and the reviews are generally positive

😍 Critics praised the handheld’s ergonomics and powerful AI Z2 Extreme chip

💪 The new Xbox Full Screen Experience has also been praised

😤 However, issues with Windows 11, the handheld’s $1,000 price point, and it not really being “an Xbox” have been points of contention

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X launches today, along with its more affordable, albeit considerably less powerful sibling, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally.

The argument of whether the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X qualifies as an actual “Xbox” also seems to be ongoing – though personally, a device that can’t actually play your existing library (with a few exceptions) doesn’t qualify.

Here’s what reviewers made of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X ahead of its launch today on October 16.

Dexerto piled the praise on Microsoft and Asus’s handheld, and said that it should be the PC handheld newcomers buy:

“At roughly a thousand dollars, the Ally X isn’t cheap, but it delivers performance and usability that justify the cost. It’s $350 more expensive than the Steam Deck or Legion Go S, but for that you’re getting twice the CPU and graphics power, and a bigger battery, future-proofing your handheld. It’s the first Windows handheld that feels like a complete, ready-to-play system rather than a compromise. If you’ve not yet invested in a PC handheld, this is the one to buy.”

GamesRadar+ also enjoyed using the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, and predicted the collaborative approach between Microsoft and Asus could mark a new era of Xbox hardware:

“The ROG Xbox Ally X is an upsettingly expensive handheld that offers an exceptional portable PC experience paired with console-level comfort. Not only does it set a new performance bar via its shiny new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset, but it’s also the first device to finally kick the desktop drawbacks of Windows 11 to the curb using a new Full Screen Experience mode. It’s just a shame that it costs a grand, as this device could mark a new era of Xbox hardware.”

Remaining positive but with a less bombastic score, CNET actually pointed readers in the direction of the Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS installed:

“If all you want is a more up-to-date Steam Deck, I suggest the Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS); it’s less expensive, has a bigger screen, more memory, the last-gen version of the chip in the Xbox Ally X and a better design in some ways. ... Whether or not the [Xbox] Ally X deserves your $1,000 depends on how diverse your launcher needs are: If you’re mostly a Steam gamer, it might not be worth it. But if you have games scattered across multiple stores, you’ll likely appreciate the flexibility.”

Tom’s Hardware believes that as comfortable and performant as the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, it may not be worth upgrading to for existing Ally owners:

“The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X has excellent ergonomics thanks to controller-style grips, and Microsoft’s handheld-focused Xbox experience is far better than using the Windows 11 desktop. The AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme delivers improved performance, but it may not be worth upgrading if you have an existing Ally.”

However, some outlets were far more scathing in their verdicts on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, including The Verge, which couldn’t move past the bugs and reliance on Windows.

“So why does it look so much like lipstick on Windows, with a sluggish UI that feels designed for a mouse? Why are Microsoft and Asus shipping these handhelds today when they’re buggy and clearly not ready for launch? ... But the Xbox Ally X, with its AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, extra memory, and big 80 watt-hour battery, is quite serviceable in the games I want to play.”

Polygon also wasn’t impressed, and said:

“As gaming hardware, the Xbox Ally X is fine, although it under-delivers for its exorbitant price point. As a vision for platform-agnostic gaming, it’s pretty exciting, with caveats. As the new standard-bearer for Windows gaming, it’s not quite a disaster, but it’s not great at all. ... [T]he practical result is compromised, confusing, annoying to use, and prohibitively priced.”

There’s clearly a split between those who believe the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is one of the best PC handhelds on the market and those who think the price tag and frustrations of Windows 11 are too much to ignore.

