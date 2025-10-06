👍 The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is now available, and the reviews are generally positive

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is a high-end PC handheld that commands a high-end price. Starting at $1,099, it joins the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X in being one of the most expensive handhelds on the market.

However, judging from several Lenovo Legion Go 2 reviews, the handheld’s gorgeous 8.8-inch OLED screen is well-worth celebrating, along with the console’s formidable performance.

Issues remain with Windows 11 as an operating system for handheld gaming, and battery life is always a hot topic. But overall, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will appeal to the most dedicated of gamers who want the best display possible.

Here’s what reviewers made of the Lenovo Legion Go 2.

Windows Central heaped praise on the Lenovo Legion Go 2’s screen, claiming it’s the best screen on a handheld to date. It achieved an impressive score of 4.5/5.

“The Legion Go 2 is an impressive Windows handheld gaming PC with the best OLED display on a handheld to date. Its kickstand, detachable controllers, FPS mode, VRR, and Hall Effect joysticks make it one of the most versatile premium options available. SSD upgrades are tricky, and the bottom USB4 port placement can be awkward, but if you’re willing to pay for premium, you’ll get top-tier performance and flexibility.”

Gizmodo was also a fan of Lenovo’s super-sized handheld, though noted its high price tag and how Windows 11 continues to cause headaches for handheld gaming.

“It’s thick, heavy, and so damn pretty. It’s a shame it costs as much as it does. I can’t excuse the price, but I had such a good time with the Legion Go 2 it felt like a personal companion after traveling for more than a week and a half away from home. “But there’s an elephant in the room shaped like a big “X” we need to address. The Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are supposed to launch with a new version of Windows, dubbed the “Full Screen Experience” (FSE) built exclusively for gaming handhelds. While this may fix the lingering usability issues of Windows 11 on a 7- or 8-inch screen, the upgrade should also eliminate background tasks and—hopefully—boost performance by 20%. The issue is that Microsoft has said you may need to wait until next spring to get it on handhelds like the Legion Go 2.”

Tom’s Guide said the Lenovo Legion Go 2 “falls short of perfection” and gave the handheld 3.5/5 in its review. Again, Windows 11, battery life and the price were brought up as negatives.

“The Lenovo Legion Go 2 impresses thanks to its vibrant 8.8-inch OLED panel, comfortable design, detachable controllers and strong gaming performance. Unfortunately, its high asking price, poor battery life and Windows 11 OS prevent it from being an easy recommendation.”

PCWorld felt the Lenovo Legion Go 2 was worthy of a 4/5 score, but once again lamented the handheld’s high price point.

“The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is an awesome handheld gaming PC with the best display you’ll find on a handheld gaming PC. The hardware is excellent, but the high price and the Windows 11 experience are huge drawbacks.”

It seems like the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is a premium product for those who want the best display possible on a portable PC. Its large size will still prove divisive for those with smaller hands. But its detachable controllers and solid performance will make it a tempting option for many.

