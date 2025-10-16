(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X restock search begins now that the console has properly launched today, October 16, following a lengthy wait and rather short pre-order campaign.

Stock of the flagship handheld at the likes of Best Buy has been scant, with the product listing displaying a ‘Coming Soon’ notice. However, it’s now available to purchase again, though it likely won’t be in stock for long.

Asus itself also seems to have sold out of its own stock, and other retailers quickly sold out of pre-orders, despite the handheld’s $1,000 price tag.

Thankfully, you’re in the right place if you want to know when and where to purchase the flagship handheld.

The Shortcut’s past alerts for the Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundles have gone out to thousands of US consumers, helping people get their hands on the most in-demand tech.

ROG Xbox Ally X restock schedule for the US

Since the ROG Xbox Ally X is now out in the wild (check out our in-depth Asus ROG Xbox Ally X review for more), we’ll be diligently tracking stock from Asus, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Microsoft directly.

The flagship handheld is most likely a Best Buy exclusive for now – similar to how the Asus ROG Ally initially was. The likes of Walmart and Amazon don’t have stock of the most powerful version, only the ROG Xbox Ally.

There were rumblings that Best Buy would begin shipping later orders of the ROG Xbox Ally X taken today, and that’s turned out to be true as the Xbox handheld is currently in stock, with shipping promised for October 20.

However, if you want the less powerful ROG Xbox Ally model, then that’s available for its $600 MSRP from Amazon, Walmart and Asus directly at the time of writing.

It is potentially possible for local retail stock of the ROG Xbox Ally X to open up in the coming days and weeks in participating Best Buy stores, as we’ve seen for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the last few months.

Given the high praise we’ve seen reviewers give the ROG Xbox Ally X (including ourselves with an Editor’s Choice Award) due to its improved ergonomics, potent Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and the new Xbox Full Screen Experience UI, it makes sense for the hype of the console to remain high, causing stock to be quickly snapped up.

Likewise, folks who aren’t as in on the latest tech releases will likely discover the handheld as time passes and want a piece of the pie, especially in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas, even if it isn’t discounted. This is given the simple prevalence of ‘Xbox’ and Microsoft’s marketing around the handheld.

How to get more Asus ROG Xbox Ally X restock alerts

