(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

⏰ Asus ROG Xbox Ally preorders drop tonight at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST

⏲ Countdown timers have appeared on Asus ROG’s Facebook pages

💰 The latest rumored prices suggest the Asus ROG Xbox Ally will cost $549

😮 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is expected to cost $899

Asus ROG Xbox Ally preorders will begin tonight at 8pm ET / 5pm. PT, according to a new countdown that appeared on Asus ROG’s Facebook account.

The Verge spotted a countdown that appeared on Asus ROG’s Facebook page, noting that Asus ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders would be dropping soon in 10 hours (less than that now). We were able to corroborate this with an Asus ROG Singapore Facebook story.

(credit: The Verge)

Rumored prices have been flying left and right all week, leading up to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally’s inevitable preorder drop. We’ve seen Xbox Ally price leaks suggesting a price as low as $549, while the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X rumored prices have ranged between $899 and $999.

We’re hoping the Asus ROG Xbox Ally preorders will open with a competitive price. Stay tuned as we’ll bring you fresh information as it comes and the preorder link once the handheld is available online.

Posted 10 hours ago on the Asus ROG Singapore Facebook stories (credit: Asus ROG Singapore)

