😮 The full specs of the Asus ROG Ally X have been revealed

🔋 It’ll feature a battery that’s double the size of the original

💨 The handheld’s RAM has also been increased to 24GB and is faster

🔜 Asus will officially unveil the Asus ROG Ally X during Computex 2024

The Asus ROG Ally X specs have been shared, putting an end to any rumors about what the company’s next handheld will be capable of.

Asus shared the specs of its revised portable PC with VideoCardz, and some impressive changes could tempt current owners into an upgrade when they compare the Asus ROG Ally vs Asus ROG Ally X.

The updated Asus ROG Ally X specs feature the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU and the same 7-inch Full-HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. But we knew that already.

What has changed, however, is the physical design of the console and some of the internals. The new Asus ROG Ally X comes in black and will contain a 40 Wh battery, doubling the capacity of the original. It will also ship with 24GB of LPDDR5(X)-7500 memory, an increase on the current 16GB of LPDDR506400 memory.

As a result of these changes, the Asus ROG Ally X will be 70 grams heavier and slightly thicker: 36.9 mm vs 32.4 mm. Asus has also removed the ROG XG Mobile port for an external GPU, replacing it with a USB4 Type-C, which supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0

Other tweaks include an upgraded fan that’s 23% smaller with 50% thinner fins, but the smaller fan can deliver an increase in airflow by 10%. The storage has been bumped from 512GB to 1TB, too.

We’re still waiting for Asus to share the price of the Asus ROG Ally X, but the handheld will be officially presented at Computex 2024. It’s expected to cost $799.99, a $100 increase over the current Ryzen Z1 extreme model.

We’ll be in attendance at Computex against his year and will bring you the news as soon as we hear it. Hopefully, we’ll also get some hands-on time with the device, too.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.