The Asus ROG Ally has been a breakout success for the Taiwanese computer manufacturer, providing some stern competition for Valve’s incredibly popular Steam Deck. That success means we’re getting a successor of sorts to the first Asus ROG Ally, the Asus ROG Ally X. But which one is right for you?

We’ll compare the Asus ROG Ally vs Asus ROG Ally X in our detailed comparison below so you can make an informed buying decision when the time comes. After all, the latest version of a device doesn’t always mean it’s the greatest, and you might get more bang for your buck by sticking with the older model.

It’s worth making clear that the Asus ROG Ally X isn’t an Asus ROG Ally 2. Instead, it’s a refinement of the existing handheld based on the feedback of current owners and the ROG Ally community. Check out the full Asus ROG Ally vs Asus ROG Ally X comparison below.

Asus ROG Ally vs Asus ROG Ally X: price

The Asus ROG Ally price starts at $599 for the AMD Ryzen Z1 chip and jumps to $699 for the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme model. Both versions have seen the odd price drop here and there, especially during the holiday period. We might see a permanent price cut for the Asus ROG Ally Z1 and Z1 Extreme models once the Asus ROG Ally X releases, which could make the current ROG Ally a more tempting proposition for new buyers, but we’ll have to wait and see.

We don’t know the Asus ROG Ally X price just yet, but Asus has said it will cost more than the $699 Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model. How much more exactly remains to be seen, but the price increase could put people off as the upgrades aren’t as substantial as we saw with Valve’s Steam Deck OLED revision. You’re essentially paying for better battery life, with some under-the-hood improvements.

Asus ROG Ally vs Asus ROG Ally X: specs

The Asus ROG Ally and Asus ROG Ally X are very similar in terms of specs, but some subtle changes to the Ally X could tempt current owners into an upgrade.

Asus ROG Ally specs

💰 Price: $599/$699

📺 Display: 7-inch, 1080p IPS, 120Hz

💽 Storage: 512GB

💪 CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1/Z1 Extreme

💭 RAM: 16GB

🏋️ Weight: 608 grams (1.34 pounds)

🔋 Battery: 40WHrs

Asus ROG Ally X specs

💰 Price: $699+

📺 Display: 7-inch, 1080p IPS, 120Hz

💽 Storage: 512GB (Could be 1TB)

💪 CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

💭 RAM: Likely 32GB

🏋️ Weight: TBA

🔋 Battery: TBA

The Asus ROG Ally X features the same 1080p, 120Hz display, and the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, but Asus said the Ally X will come with more RAM, potentially more storage, and a far larger battery. Expect a slightly heavier device as a result, along with some redesigned internals to accommodate the larger battery.

Asus ROG Ally vs Asus ROG Ally X: key differences

Even though the Asus ROG Ally and Ally X boast the same Z1 Extreme processor, some key differences are worth highlighting. The most obvious of which is that the Asus ROG Ally X comes with a black shell instead of white, but there are more tweaks underneath the hood that gamers should be aware of.

One of the biggest criticisms leveled at the Asus ROG Ally was its subpar battery life. Asus says it has addressed that feedback head-on with the Asus ROG Ally X, with the company’s SVP Shawn Yen telling The Verge, “We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more capacity. We’re looking way more than that.”

That’s a bold claim, but it’s one that should please Asus ROG Ally fans. The handheld’s battery life can die out after 1.5 hours when playing an intensive game, so hopefully it can hit at least three hours on the Asus ROG Ally X.

The handheld’s SD card reader has also been moved to a new location, which is due to the Ally X having a rearranged motherboard. Some ROG Ally units exhibited issues with the SD card reader, but Asus is still refusing to admit any fault.

The Asus ROG Ally X will also feature more than the current 16GB of RAM, which could increase performance in certain titles. It should be easier to upgrade the handheld’s storage, too, as the Ally X will use an M.2 2280 SSD instead of the current M.2 2230.

What’s more, gamers can expect the Ally X to feature revised grips, and slightly retuned D-Pad, analog sticks, and triggers. These internal and external changes mean the handheld will weigh more than the current ROG Ally, which is 608 grams (1.34 pounds).

Asus ROG Ally vs Asus ROG Ally X: which one should you buy?

It’s clear that the Asus ROG Ally X isn’t an Asus ROG Ally 2, but it promises to deliver some welcome improvements to the existing ROG Ally that launched on June 13, 2023. The bigger battery is the obvious highlight, and the black design might be more appealing to new buyers than the current Asus ROG Ally’s white shell.

Still, you’ll have to pay more than the $699 asking price of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model, which has gone on sale in the past. There’s also a good chance that the introduction of the Asus ROG Ally X could result in permanent price cuts for the Z1 and Z1 Extreme models of the existing ROG Ally, making it a more tempting purchase.

If you’ve learned to cope with the Asus ROG Ally’s battery life and haven’t felt any pressing need to upgrade, it’s unlikely that the Asus ROG Ally X will do enough to justify spending more than $699 on a new model. However, it could be a great option for newcomers.

If you still can’t decide between the two handhelds, check out our Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck comparison. It’s also worth considering the Nintendo Switch vs OLED due to the sheer breadth of games available and cheaper price point, even if Nintendo’s handheld will soon be replaced by the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

