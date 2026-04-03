(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🏆 Review score: 4 out of 5

✅ Pros

💅 GoPro styling makes this laptop stand out

💪 AMD Radeon 8060S integrated graphics outperforms a discrete Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU

🎮 Fantastic gaming performance at full resolution and ultra settings

🎬 100% DCI-P3 color-accurate factory-calibrated display

🔋 Solid battery life for hardcore usage and well over 10 hours for everyday tasks

❌ Cons

🤑 Incredibly high $2,999 price

🔅 Screen brightness limited to 500 nits

🐌 Slow 60Hz display

🖍️ Smart pen doesn’t attach to the laptop and requires a dedicated charger

🧳 Included cases are nice, but I would trade them for a lower price

BB: Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro - $2,999

The Shortcut Review

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition has been one of the most thoroughly impressive laptops I’ve tested. Its AMD Radeon 8060S integrated graphics outpace another version of this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop I tested previously, which was equipped with a discrete Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. It’s wild how much better this GoPro Edition laptop is. Not only are all the benchmark scores higher, but I also saw over three times the battery life (up to 13 hours) on this new machine.

Unfortunately, the big but here is the $2,999 price. That’s much higher than the standard Asus ProArt PX13, which costs a much lower $1,799. For your $3K, you get some nice bundled extras, including two cases and a smart pen – but they all have their own flaws. The pen, for instance, doesn’t stow anywhere on the laptop and comes with a specialized charger. Meanwhile, the cases offer a nice way to carry your laptop with some GoPro gear, but I would happily swap these for a lower price.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition isn’t without other flaws. The 13-inch 2,800 x 1,800 screen is colorful and high-contrast, but it’s a bit too dim at 500 nits and only refreshes at a slow 60Hz. That last part seems odd, given that GoPro videos are so often shot at higher frame rates. There’s also in-depth GoPro editing software available on PC anymore.

Ultimately, don’t buy this GoPro Edition laptop purely for editing your GoPro videos. Buy it for its stylish homages to GoPro, the impressive performance, solid battery life, and hardy build quality.

Full Review

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💅 GoPro styling. This laptop really should have been named the Asus GoPro Art, given its branding and how much of its design is GoPro-inspired. The screen lid features vertical grille lines just like the cooling lanes on the GoPro 13. Meanwhile, the laptop’s feet feature the same blue-speckled pattern as the GoPro 12. Even the keyboard backlight glows with a GoPro-inspired blue hue in case you missed the dedicated GoPro button on the keyboard’s function row. Branded products can really miss the mark, but I love how tastefully Asus has done it on the ProArt PX13, making this an eye-catching machine.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📲 That’s the GoPro app? For how much GoPro branding there is on this laptop, it surprisingly doesn’t come with any GoPro apps preloaded. Hitting the shortcut key first brings you to the Windows Store page to install the GoPro Player. Then the GoPro Player app only lets you edit your videos with a simple trimming tool. The HyperSmooth adjustments you can make are a little more in-depth, allowing you to change how much it crops your footage and corrects lens distortion.

The trackpad also has a digital dial that makes scrobbing through footage easier (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

This app isn’t anywhere as in-depth as the GoPro Quik app, which can auto-edit a video to music, complete with transitions, for you. As for why the GoPro Quik app just isn’t available on PC, unfortunately, desktop app support ended in 2024.

📈 Better than discrete graphics. AMD Strix Halo integrated graphics might seem like a downgrade from discrete Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics in the regular Asus ProArt PX13 – however, our benchmarks show it’s actually the opposite. The AMD Radeon 8060S graphics in this GoPro Edition laptop outperform the Nvidia RTX 4050 in every 3DMark test. What’s even more impressive is how the AMD Strix Halo holds its own against the brand-new Intel Panther Lake 12xe graphics in machines like the Asus ZenBook Duo and MSI Prestige 14 AI+ Flip.

🎮 Gaming-ready in a pinch. Equipped with the same impressive graphics powering the Asus ROG Flow Z13 and Framework Desktop, this laptop is ready to game at full resolution. The AMD Radeon 8060S graphics at the heart of the ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition are powerful enough to get us gaming at the laptop’s full 2,880 x 1,800 resolution with ultra-level graphics in both Battlefield 6 and Helldivers 2. That said, gaming on this creative-focused laptop is better done in stints, as the constant high-pitched fan noise gets tiring.

🖥️ OLED is nice but limited. The Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro features a colorful, high-contrast screen that achieves 100% DCI-P3 color coverage with factory calibration. It’s not 4K, but considering the 13-inch screen size, the 2,800 x 1,800 gives me more than sufficient sharpness for image and movie editing. The only thing lacking is that the screen brightness is limited to a maximum 500 nits, which can be hard to see even on an overcast day. The refresh rate is also limited to 60Hz, so it’s not ideal for editing high-speed footage or gaming.

🧳 Such a nice case, they came twice. Most laptops don’t ship with a case anymore, but the Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition comes with not just one but two cases. The first one is a stylized cardboard box laptop that actually ships in. It features some GoPro straps to keep it shut, and the interior has pop-out foam you can remove to custom-fit any GoPro gear you have.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The second case is a hardshell bag with loops to attach an optional shoulder strap. The hardshell also has a bungee cord on the outside and a bunch of elastic straps inside, along with a sturdy laptop sleeve. The two cases are a nice inclusion, but they seem unnecessary to me, and only serve to justify the eye-watering $3K price.

The Asus Pen 3.0 has magnetic but it only clips onto its charging base (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🖊️ Asus Pen 3.0. Being a creator-oriented 2-in-1 laptop, this GoPro Edition laptop also comes bundled with the Asus Smart Pen 3.0. The pen has a nice, solid tip for sketching and note-taking, but it doesn’t attach anywhere on the laptop. You also can’t just plug the pen in to charge; instead, it comes with a wireless charging base that you’ll also have to carry around.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔋 Workload battery life. Another area where AMD’s Strix Halo integrated graphics outperforms Nvidia’s discrete GPU is battery life. The Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro lasted more than three times longer in our video playback battery benchmark, with over 11 hours of runtime. In a more strenuous test, I edited a video for 6 hours and 33 minutes straight.

Should you buy the Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition?

BB: Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro - $2,999

✅ Yes, if…

🕺 You want a stylish laptop that stands out from the crowd

💻 You want a high-performance laptop for video editing, gaming, and more

🔋 You need a machine that can last through a video edit and everyday work

❌ No, if…

🤑 $2,999 is too high a price

☀️ You mostly work in the field outside

🦥 You’re used to high refresh rate screens on a MacBook Pro, iPhone, or Android phones

🖥️ You’re expecting an in-depth GoPro video editing app on PC

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.