🍎 Apple has a new way to cover your devices for one monthly fee

🛟 AppleCare One can cover up to three Apple products for $19.99/month

📱 You can add more devices for $5.99/month, and you can add devices that are up to four years old

🧑‍🔧 It comes with unlimited repairs, 24/7 support, battery coverage, and more

📅 The plan will start rolling out tomorrow

If you own multiple Apple devices and want to keep them safe, there’s a new way to do it that’ll save you money. Apple has announced a new AppleCare plan called AppleCare One. It’s similar to Apple One in that it bundles multiple subscriptions into one. In this case, it’s multiple AppleCare+ subscriptions you might be paying for each month. It can combine up to three of them for the lower price of $19.99 per month, which could save you up to $11 each month.

The new plan is eligible for any combination of devices, whether it involves an iPhone, an Apple Watch, a Mac, an iPad, or even an Apple TV. The three-device limit supports them all, and if you want to add a fourth or fifth, Apple will charge you an extra $5.99 per month per device.

One of the best perks of AppleCare One is longer support for devices you might not have insured. If you missed the 60-day window to buy AppleCare+ when you purchased your Apple device, AppleCare One will let you add any device up to four years old (in good condition) to your plan. In addition, if you trade in a device on your AppleCare One subscription, Apple will automatically remove it and replace it with your new device.

The plan is rolling out with plenty of time before Apple drops its next round of products in our laps, including the iPhone 17 line, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11, M5 iPad Pro, and more.

Apple says AppleCare One will be available starting tomorrow, July 24. You’ll be able to sign up for it on the AppleCare website.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.