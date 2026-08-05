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⌚️ The Apple Watch Ultra 3 might be the best beach watch you can get

💪 Its durable design and long-lasting battery life make it ideal for long summer days

🏊 You can track your swimming workouts, go diving, and more with it, too

🏖️ Here are 8 ways it makes for a great companion on the coastline

🖐️ Also: 5 of my favorite Apple Watch Ultra 3 bands for summer

Every summer, I try to spend as much time on the beach as I can (at least for someone who lives in Manhattan). And because I’m a nerd, I always have to have some gadget on me to keep me connected when I step away from my desk and “unplug” on the shoreline. This summer, that gadget’s been the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

I’ve been wearing it ever since Apple sent it over for me to review, and it’s easily my favorite smartwatch I’ve ever used. Not only does it look good, last longer than any other Apple Watch, and help me stay connected on the go, but it also acts as the perfect summertime companion in - admittedly - obvious ways.

Here are eight features that make the Ultra 3 my pick for anyone who spends their summer near the water.

Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra 3

Best Buy: Apple Watch Ultra 3

Walmart: Apple Watch Ultra 3

AT&T: Apple Watch Ultra 3

Verizon: Apple Watch Ultra 3

🌊 It shrugs off the ocean without a second thought

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The Ultra 3 is rated for 100 meters of water resistance, which means it’s built for scuba diving, not just getting splashed by a wave. For a beach day, that’s total overkill in the best way. I’ve worn mine boogyboarding, kayaking, and just floating around for hours, and I never once thought about taking it off.

Water Lock kicks on automatically once it detects water, locking the display so you don’t accidentally trigger something with a wet screen, then it ejects the water out of the speaker when you’re done. It’s a convenient touch that helps make it easier to have the Ultra 3 on your wrist 24/7, even during summertime adventures..

🔋 Battery life that survives an entire beach day (and then some)

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I talked about this at length in my review, but the battery bump on the Ultra 3 is a genuinely big deal for anyone spending a full day outside. Apple increased it to 42 hours thanks to the S10 chip, up from 36 hours on the Ultra 2. At a music festival in Florida, I wore mine at high brightness all day while tracking multiple walks, and it never dipped below 65% by bedtime. A beach day is a lot less demanding than a festival, so you can realistically leave the house in the morning, spend all day in the sun and water, and still have plenty left for that night out.

One thing of note: turn off the Depth app if you don’t plan on scuba diving or embarking on other deep-sea excursions. It tends to drain the battery fast, and by default, it turns on when you submerge the Apple Watch. I flicked it off, and my battery life has been stellar ever since.

☀️ You can actually read the screen in direct sunlight

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Beach glare can be brutal on most smartwatch displays, but the Ultra 3 doesn’t have that problem. The display can hit up to 3,000 nits, which helps it stay perfectly visible in the direct sunlight. The display also grew compared to the Ultra 2, going from 1.84 square inches to 1.93 square inches. Combine the size bump with the brightness, and you get a watch you can glance at on the sand at high noon and immediately see your heart rate, the time, or how your swim workout is going.

At certain angles, it can be tough to see the screen simply because of physics, but for the most part, you won’t have an issue seeing its screen

🧊 Built to handle the heat, not just the water

The Ultra 3 carries military-grade durability that’s built to withstand extreme temperatures, which matters more than people think for a beach trip.

Between the sun beating down on you and the watch baking on a towel while you’re in the water, it can be a recipe for disaster for a smartwatch that isn’t properly equipped. The Ultra 3, on the other hand, is totally unfazed. It can handle extreme conditions unlike many smartwatches on the market, making it ideal for having in the hot sun all day before chilling out in the AC when you get home.

🏊 Dedicated tools for tracking time in the water

Beyond just surviving the ocean, the Ultra 3 is genuinely good at tracking what you do in it. The Depth app lets you measure depth if you’re snorkeling or free diving, and the Workout app will let you track your swim with surprising precision. If you’re the type who wants to see how big an impact swimming and other aquatic activities can have on your fitness goals, the Ultra 3 is the way to go.

🛰️ Safety features for when the beach is remote

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Not every beach has full cell service, especially more secluded shorelines and beaches that feel like walking across the Sahara Desert. The Ultra 3’s Emergency SOS via Satellite got an upgrade this generation with stronger antennas, so you can send and receive messages over satellite when you’re out of range. You can also share your location with someone so they know where you’re at while you’re exploring. I mentioned this in my review as one of the more slept-on upgrades, and it’s exactly the kind of feature you don’t think about until you actually need it on a remote stretch of coastline.

🧭 Waypoint and Backtrack help you find your way back

If you can’t remember what direction you took during your walk along the shore or need to remember where you parked your car, the Ultra 3 has your back.

Waypoint lets you drop a pin right from the Action button so you can navigate straight back to your beach chairs, your vehicle, or wherever you started. Backtrack does something similar in the background, retracing your route automatically. Neither feature is beach-specific on paper, but in practice they’re perfect for exactly this kind of trip, especially if you’re exploring a coastline you don’t know well or walking a long stretch of sand to find the quietest spot.

🔊 A siren loud enough to actually get noticed

This one doesn’t come up often, but it’s worth knowing about. The Ultra 3 has a built-in 86-decibel siren that can be triggered from the Action button, and it’s audible from up to 600 feet away. It’s designed for emergencies on trails, but it works just as well on a beach, especially somewhere with fewer people around or rougher water conditions. It’s not something you’ll use on a normal day at the shore, but it’s the kind of feature that matters exactly when you need it most, and it’s one more reason the Ultra 3 feels built for the outdoors instead of just tolerating it.

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There’s never been a smartwatch that fits my lifestyle more than the Apple Watch Ultra 3. With its sharp looks, extreme durability, and vast array of features, it’s perfect for days at the office, hours at the gym, and fun afternoons on the beach. Are there other smartwatches that can do these things, too? Absolutely. But I’m an Apple user, and the fact it can synchronize with the rest of my stuff is the cherry on top, making the Ultra 3 a permanent addition to my everyday carry.

🩴 5 bands that are perfect for beach days

If you’re gonna take your Ultra 3 to the beach, chances are you need a band that’s ready for anything. I’ve been testing a lot of them lately, and here are the five I recommend picking up.

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Apple Ocean Band. Apple’s own answer to beach and pool days, built from a high-performance elastomer with a tubular design that lets water flow right through it instead of getting trapped. The titanium buckle won’t corrode, and it stretches for a fit that stays secure no matter how much you’re moving around in the water.

Amazon: Apple Ocean Band

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Nomad Rocky Point. This is one of the best Ultra bands I’ve personally used. It’s thick, durable, completely waterproof, and comfortable enough to wear all day without thinking about it. It comes in six colors, and the titanium hardware matches the Ultra 3 nicely.

Nomad: Rocky Point Band

UAG Active Watch Strap. If you surf or spend a ton of time in the water, this one’s built for you. It’s made from a breathable fabric inspired by a surf leash, uses velcro for a quick secure fit, and has a stainless steel buckle so it won’t budge no matter how rough the water gets.

Amazon: UAG Active Watch Strap

Casetify Bounce Odyssey. For anyone who wants some personality on their wrist, this band pairs with a protective case that gives your Ultra 3 old-school G-Shock vibes. It’s breathable, fully water-resistant, and comes in a handful of fun colorways if you want your watch to stand out on the sand.

Amazon: Casetify Bounce Odyssey Band

Nomad Sport Band. This breathable, lightweight band from Nomad is less bulky than the Rocky Point, with a simple tuck-and-slot closure and a variety of color options. I like wearing it to the beach because it keeps my wrist cooler, and sometimes, it’s nicer to have something a bit lighter on your wrist, especially considering how bulky the Ultra 3 can feel for some.

Nomad: Sport Band

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.