Apple could launch three new generations of Apple Watch later this year. The company is reportedly entering production of new displays for the upcoming Apple Watch SE 3, which is expected to launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 later this year. A new leak suggests the displays will be around the same size they are now, which could mean the 40mm and 44mm case sizes will stick around another year.

Ross Young of DSCC shared a post on X sharing that he’s heard of two new Apple Watch SE displays entering production. One measures 1.6 inches, while the other is 1.8 inches. These are roughly the same sizes as the current SE’s screen options. That probably means the SE 3 won’t adopt larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, keeping a sizable difference between the SE’s form factor and the Series 10’s 42mm/46mm options.

It’s worth mentioning that a lot of publications have suggested these are new display sizes for the Apple Watch SE. This is incorrect. The larger 44mm Apple Watch SE’s screen is around 1.78 inches, while the 45mm Series 9’s screen is about 1.9 inches. If we had to guess which case sizes Apple will go with for the SE 2 based on this leak, we’d put our money on 40mm/44mm. Anything is possible, but at least for now, that’s our best prediction.

⌚️ Apple Watch SE 3 rumors

Beyond the displays, the Apple Watch SE 3 has remained a bit of a mystery. There were some whispers that Apple could give it a transparent, plastic case with bright color options, but we haven’t heard any progress on that in a while. We also could see new health features and faster performance, but there haven’t been any credible leaks in either regard.

That being said, if Young’s leak is any indication, it seems like we could get the Apple Watch SE 3 later this year. We expect the Series 11 and Ultra 3 to arrive in September alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. Maybe that’s when we get Apple’s next-gen entry-level watch. Stay tuned to find out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.