Apple has fixed one of the most frustrating problems with the Apple Vision Pro in an upcoming update.

Previously, users had to be extra careful when inputting their passcode while using an Apple Vision Pro headset, as you’d need to take it to an Apple store or send it off to Apple Care to have it reset if you accidentally locked yourself out.

However, as part of the new visionOS 1.0.03 update, which is available now, you can reset the headset yourself if you manage to mess up your passcode one too many times. The Activation Lock will not be removed, though, meaning criminals can’t just swipe your headset and reset it to gain access.

Apple says that the new visionOS update also includes “important bug fixes” but it’s unclear if the newly improved Personas are part of this update. To install the update, head to the settings app and go to the software update section.

This is the first consumer-based software update for the Apple Vision Pro since the $3,499 headset was released on February 2. Expect more updates to come, addressing critical issues while ironing out any bugs and glitches.

Many will be hoping that support also comes from developers like Netflix and Google, which are yet to create native apps for Apple’s new headset. Google has said that a YouTube app for Vision Pro is on its roadmap, but Netflix has remained quiet for now.

Apple has reportedly sold around 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, which is an impressive feat for a device that is largely seen as a first-generation device and costs so much.