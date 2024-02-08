(Credit: The Shortcut/Matt Swider)

The Apple Vision Pro has been praised for its fidelity and exceptional build quality, and it certainly opens up exciting new opportunities for productivity and entertainment. But one aspect that hasn’t impressed early adopters quite as much is Apple’s digital avatars, known as Personas.

With a rather flat and digitized look, some have described Apple Vision Pro Personas as “creepy” and that it triggers the feeling of the “uncanny valley” – a phenomenon that occurs when a visual simulation closely resembles a human in many respects but isn't convincingly realistic.

However, it appears that Apple is taking that feedback to heart, as it’s already made a subtle improvement to Personas in the latest visionOS 1.1. beta. Users who download the beta are prompted to "Capture your Persona for the latest visual appearance updates", according to a screenshot from app developer Dylan McDonald.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Vision Pro update

🆕A new update for the Apple Vision Pro is now available

🔨 The visionOS 1.1 beta can only be downloaded by users who own the developer headband

👍 The update improves 3D asset interaction, Personas and SwiftUI

👉 Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499 and was released on February 2

YouTuber SnazzyLabs shared some updated pictures of his Apple Vision Pro Persona on X, saying: “So, maybe it's just me, but I feel like the visionOS 1.1 beta vastly improves the Persona feature. Is it still uncanny and creepy? Yeah, but I don't look like Stalin anymore.”

(Credit: SnazzyLabs)

Before you rush out to download the visionOS 1.1 beta, the update is only available for those who own the developer headband. You may also encounter more bugs, crashes, and general instability when using beta software.

As The Shortcut’s

noted in his hands-on Apple Vision Pro impressions, “Although Personas still needs some work, I envision this being a great in-between for life’s current meeting options: off-camera where it feels too impersonal or on-camera where you need to get properly dressed for a team-wide video conference.”