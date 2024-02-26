👀 New research suggests using Apple Vision Pro for prolonged periods could be harmful

⚠ Users should exercise “caution and restraint” when using Vision Pro

🤒 Using Vision Pro every day could cause “visual aftereffects, lapses in judgments of distance, induce simulator sickness, and interfere with social connection”

🛑 Apple Vision Pro isn’t suitable for children and the long-term effects on adults are still unknown

Researchers have warned that using Apple Vision Pro every day could be detrimental to your overall health and that users should exercise “caution and restraint” when using Apple’s new headset for extended periods.

Apple advertises its mixed reality headset as the ultimate replacement for your monitor, laptop, and entertainment center, but researchers who specialize in VR and AR technologies say it should be used sparingly.

Speaking to Scientific American, Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab, said: “We don’t use it for everyday stuff. You don’t need to put on a headset to read your e-mail,” or to “enter numbers into a spreadsheet.”

Lisa Messeri of Yale University, author of the upcoming book on VR, In the Land of the Unreal, says the Apple Vision Pro is “the dream of tech companies because you never [have to] take it off. They can always have your attention. They always know where you’re looking. They always know what you’re doing.”

A study from Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab concluded that “the passthrough experience can inspire awe and lends itself to many applications, but will also likely cause visual aftereffects, lapses in judgments of distance, induce simulator sickness, and interfere with social connection. We recommend caution and restraint for companies lobbying for daily use of these headsets, and urge scholars to rigorously and longitudinally study this phenomenon.”

The long-term impacts of using VR and AR are still largely unknown, which is why the Apple Vision Pro isn’t suitable for children. Even adults aren’t free of some of the short-term effects that VR can create, should as the feeling of motion sickness, which has led some to return their headsets to Apple.

If you’re someone who has been using the Apple Vision Pro religiously since its release, you might want to take a few days off for the benefit of your overall health.