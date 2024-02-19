The Apple Vision Pro seemingly got off to a strong start when it launched on February 2. Countless clips on social media showed people using Apple’s mixed-reality headset, inside and outside the home, and sometimes in frankly ridiculous and unadvisable situations.

However, the honeymoon period appears to be over for many, as people have decided to return their $3,499 Apple Vision Pro headset. Complaints have ranged from the headset being too uncomfortable, causing motion sickness and headaches, or not being quite at the level that some were hoping for.

Without sounding too cynical, some people will have also bought the Vision Pro headset just to farm clout on their social media channels, or to review it during the early launch hype before returning it to the store.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Vision Pro returns

👋 People have begun returning their Apple Vision Pro headsets

🏪 The return rate is between normal and above average

🏋️ Consumers have complained the headset is too heavy, causing discomfort, and doesn’t do enough to justify the price tag

💰 The Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for the 256GB model

With such a high price tag, it makes sense that consumers may be more picky before deciding to keep the Apple Vision Pro. As fantastic as the Vision Pro can be, it’s certainly a first-generation device that will undoubtedly be improved and refined in the future.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and reliable Apple insider believes that for a product that has sold in low numbers, it’s hard to get an accurate insight into how many returns Apple is dealing with.

“Apple isn’t commenting on the Vision Pro’s return rate, but data from sources at retail stores suggests that it’s likely somewhere between average and above average compared with other products – depending on the location,” says Gurman. “Some smaller stores are seeing one or two returns per day, but larger locations have seen as many as over eight take-backs in a single day.”

Apple will want to address criticisms about the weight of the headset, narrow field of view, and lack of native app support in the next iteration of the Vision Pro. It’ll also look to find a way to integrate the battery into the headset instead of relying upon the current method where the battery is tethered.