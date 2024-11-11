Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

Our full Apple Vision Pro review went up all of six months ago, but rumors have been swirling around its successor for a while, and now we might have an idea for a Vision Pro 2 release date timeframe. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next-generation headset could arrive between fall of 2025 and spring of 2026, roughly two years after the original model hit store shelves.

🍎🥽 Vision Pro 2 is gonna take a while… and seem familiar

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is working on several ideas for its Vision headsets, one of which is a direct successor to the Vision Pro. Right now, that device would look essentially identical to the way it does now, but include under-the-hood improvements like the upcoming Apple M5 processor. That would give the Vision Pro a huge performance boost since the current model has the old M2 chip in it.

While the future of Apple Vision remains a bit blurry, one thing seems to be clear: this thing isn’t getting cheap any time soon. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last week that Apple delayed plans to release a cheaper Vision headset until around 2027, which means you’ll likely have to spend upwards of $3,000 for the foreseeable future if you want the best mixed reality headset on the market.

In the meantime, Apple continues to improve the current Vision Pro with software updates to visionOS. In September, visionOS 2 was released with new tools to transform your photos into spatial photos, new hand gestures, mouse support, enhancements to apps, and more. In visionOS 2.2, Apple added new Wide and Ultra Wide display options for using the Mac Virtual Display feature.

It’s clear that Apple will be giving its headsets plenty of attention over the coming years until new hardware arrives. We’ll keep you posted on when we know for sure when we can expect the Vision Pro 2’s arrival.

