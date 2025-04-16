(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🤏 A thinner, lighter Apple Vision Pro could be on the way

🥽 A new rumor suggests the Apple Vision Air might be up next

📐 The headset is said to come with a thin and light aluminum design

📝 This corroborates previous rumors we’ve heard of Apple’s future headset plans

📅 It’s unclear when the new Apple Vision model could be released

Apple has a long way to go until it produces the AR glasses it wants, so in the meantime, we’ll be getting plenty of iterations of the Apple Vision Pro. A new rumor suggests the company’s next Vision headset could be much thinner and lighter than the current version, potentially dubbed “Apple Vision Air.” It would make for another Air product in Apple’s lineup, following the iPhone 17 Air that’s expected later this year.

🎧 What we’ve heard. Leaker Kosutami on X has shared they believe the next Apple Vision headset will be thinner and lighter than the original Vision Pro. This aligns with previous rumors we’ve heard hinting that Apple wants to slim down the profile of its headsets to make them more comfortable and compact. The headset will primarily use aluminum for its design but will rely on titanium for some components. In addition, the “Air” moniker is hinted at toward the end of the post, suggesting there will be a separate Apple Vision Pro 2 down the line.

🤔 Does it fit with other rumors? In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is working on two new Apple Vision headsets at the moment. One is designed to be tethered to your Mac for more personal computing, while the other is said to be cheaper and lighter than the original model. On the surface, it seems like Kosutami’s leak is corroborating Gurman’s reporting.

Previous leaks have suggested Apple would refresh the Vision Pro with a simple chip upgrade (likely to the rumored M5), but other sources have suggested it’ll go further and give the exterior a refresh. Going thinner and lighter aligns with Apple’s trajectory of producing a pair of eyeglasses with AR capabilities one day, although the “Vision Air” name might not be accurate since we haven’t heard that rumor before.

📅 When can we expect it? So far, we have no idea when Apple will release a new Vision headset. Rumors suggest the next model could arrive sometime between late 2025 and spring 2026, while other sources suggest production of the next Vision headset has already started. If Apple is going to drop a new Vision headset this year, we’ll probably hear about it in the near future.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.