📺 Apple is giving everyone a free weekend of Apple TV Plus to kick off 2025

🎥 You can stream any show or movie you want on the service

🪪 All you need is an Apple ID to log in

📅 Here’s when you can access your free weekend of Apple-produced content

If you’ve been wanting to check out shows like Severance and For All Mankind, or movies like Wolfs and Blitz but don’t have an Apple TV Plus subscription, we have good news for you.

To kick off 2025, Apple is giving all customers access to its streaming service for free for an entire weekend. Apple says you can watch whatever you want on the platform with any supported device. Simply use your Apple ID to log in and voila, you can finally check out The Morning Show after all these years.

When is the Apple TV Plus free weekend?

The Apple TV Plus free weekend is scheduled for January 3-5, 2025. In its promotional materials for the weekend, Apple says the dates are January 4-5, but its press release contradicts that. We’ll be reaching out to Apple in the meantime to clear things up.

Apple has quickly been expanding its library of content offerings since Apple TV Plus launched in 2019. Typically $9.99 per month, the service gets you access to hundreds of different titles from comedies to dramas to thrillers and more. I’ve personally grown fond of For All Mankind, and I enjoyed the animated series Central Park. I’m going to have to tune into Severance sooner than later because all of my friends keep telling me to watch it. I hope my girlfriend’s ready for some sci-fi nights on the couch.

The free weekend is a clever promotion idea by Apple as it tries to gain subscribers. It’s similar to HBO’s free weekend promotion it used to host on cable. We typically see streamers offer major discounts on yearly subscriptions to gain subscribers, but it seems like Apple thinks simply giving everyone access to Apple TV Plus for a couple of days will be enough to get them to sign up.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.