Would you be willing to tip an Apple store employee after picking up your new iPhone 15 Pro Max or MacBook Air? That could be a possibility if a store in Maryland gets its way.

The Apple Store in Towson, Maryland became the first to successfully unionize in the US, and the workers have some bold demands.

First, they’d like a 10% pay increase but also want to make radical changes to vacation policy, bereavement leave, overtime, and – as mentioned above – being able to ask for tips.

Bloomberg reported that the store’s representatives “are asking Apple for higher pay over a larger slate of holidays, including the day after Thanksgiving”. They’d also like to expand the current bereavement leave of 10 days per occurrence to a maximum of 45 days a year, which would be applicable if a close friend or a pet died.

In terms of tips, which frankly seems like an outrageous suggestion considering the price of Apple products in general, the employees would like tips to be offered in increments of 3%, 5%, or a custom amount so “thankful patrons” can “express gratitude for a job well done without any obligations”.

If you were to buy a pair of AirPod Pros 2 for $249, a 5% tip would cost you an extra $12.45, while a 5% tip on an entry-level MacBook Air M2 would set you back an extra $54.95. Don’t forget you’ll probably be asked if you want Apple Care, too.

Last year, footage emerged of thieves ransacking an Apple store completely unopposed. At the time, many correctly argued that staff shouldn’t risk their lives to save a few mass-produced products as they aren’t paid enough. But with demands like these, perhaps expectations will change.

It’s worth pointing out that the union said that its demands are part of “a negotiation”, so we could see some of these requests dropped or reduced significantly. Still, the idea that the customer would have to bear the brunt of Apple not paying its employees enough isn’t exactly a thrilling prospect.

Would you tip an Apple store employee if the option was available?