Apple could be working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which would hit store shelves sometime in 2027.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who is usually correct when it comes to his Apple leaks and predictions, said that a foldable MacBook is more likely to hit the market before we see a foldable iPhone or iPad.

In a post on X, Kuo said: “Recently, I've received many inquiries about whether Apple plans to mass-produce the foldable iPhone or iPad in 2025 or 2026. My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027.”

Apple has been reluctant to enter the foldable space, but it’s reportedly made two prototypes of a foldable iPhone behind closed doors. The company has created two clamshell-style foldable models, but neither has been greenlit for mass production as Apple has struggled to overcome some design issues that are inherent to the foldable form factor.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the possibility of a foldable MacBook. Back in January 2023, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young said that he’d heard about a foldable notebook for 2025, and Korean website The Elec also reported a 20-inch MacBook in December 2022 with a 2027 release window.

The way a foldable MacBook would work is that it would fold from a 20.3-inch display to a more familiar 15.3-inch display. While it might seem like an odd and perhaps unnecessary device for Apple to produce, expect the Cupertino-based company to market it in such a way that people will be questioning why we didn’t see a foldable MacBook sooner.

Apple just announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 models that offer better performance, faster Wi-Fi and up to 18 hours of battery life. It’s also cut the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 model to $899.