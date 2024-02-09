Apple hasn’t slowly refined the iPhone with each new release but is yet to create a foldable iPhone to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

According to The Information, that doesn’t mean Apple hasn’t experimented with the idea internally. The company has created two clamshell-style foldable iPhone prototypes, but neither is ready for mass production or has been greenlit at this stage.

It’s been seven years since Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold, and other smartphone manufacturers have also produced foldable devices, including Google, OnePlus and Oppo.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: foldable iPhone

🤔 Apple has reportedly developed two foldable iPhone

📱 The phones adopt a clamshell design like the Galaxy Z Flip 5

😖 However, Apple’s engineers are struggling to overcome some design issues due to the form factor

🤷‍♂️ It’s unclear if a foldable iPhone will ever see the light of day

However, Apple hasn’t released a foldable smartphone of its own as its engineers have been unable to overcome some technical issues that are inherent to the form factor.

According to The Information’s report, Apple wants to make a foldable that is the same size as the iPhone when closed and compelling enough to justify a higher price tag.

No doubt Apple will want to overcome some of the drawbacks of foldable phones, too, such as the visible crease that can be seen in certain lighting as well as durability concerns.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs $1,699 and the Galaxy Z Flip Fold 5 costs $899. Google’s Pixel Fold, which was released last year, costs even more at $1,799, outlining the steep price of entry for those who are interested in foldable phones.

While it’s unlikely a foldable iPhone would cost less than $1,000, at least based on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple will still want to offer a compelling proposition to those who are more than happy with the standard, tablet design of the iPhone we’ve been used to for decades.