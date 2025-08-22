📈 Apple has announced that the monthly price of Apple TV Plus is going up to $12.99 a month

💰 The rises take effect immediately for new customers, and existing monthly subscribers will see changes 30 days after their current billing cycle ends

🙏 These changes don't affect either yearly subscribers or the monthly price of an Apple One Bundle

😔 This is the first price rise since October 2023, and the third overall since the service's inception in 2019

Apple has announced it is raising the price of its Apple TV Plus streaming service to $12.99 a month.

It previously sat at $9.99 a month, so it works out to a $3 a month price increase, or $36 extra a year.

According to Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr, speaking to The Verge, these changes affect new subscribers immediately, while existing monthly subscribers will see the change 30 days after their current billing cycle ends.

Intriguingly, the price increase doesn't affect those subscribed to Apple TV Plus on a yearly basis, where the price will remain $99. In addition, those on Apple One Bundles, which start at $19.95, won't see a billing increase, either.

This is the first price rise to affect Apple TV Plus in just under two years, with prices rising back in October 2023. When the service initially launched in 2019, it was $5.99 a month, so in six years, the monthly price has more than doubled.

Apple TV Plus has been home to recent popular shows such as Platonic and The Studio, both starring Seth Rogen, as well as the record-breaking Severance and Ted Lasso, whose fourth season is in the works.

On the hardware side, Apple is also reportedly working on a more powerful Apple TV with the chip from the iPhone 15 Pro inside, as well as a cut-price MacBook.

In other streaming service news, Disney recently announced it was discontinuing the standalone Hulu app, and integrating it into the Disney+ app beginning in 2026.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.