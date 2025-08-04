📱 Apple is rumored to be working on a big OLED display upgrade for the iPhone

Apple is gearing up for the iPhone 17 Pro release date next month, and while the phone is expected to come with a slew of upgrades, it seems that a future iPhone could have the biggest display upgrade since the device switched to OLED in 2017.

A new report from The Elec says that Apple is developing a version of its tandem OLED technology for the iPhone. The display tech is currently being used in the iPad Pro, which Apple has branded as an Ultra Retina XDR display. It’s been praised as one of the best screens on any tablet, and The Elec says that the company is aiming to bring it to smartphones in the next two years. That could mean it debuts on the iPhone 19 at the earliest.

Ultra Retina XDR uses two OLED displays instead of just one, which allows for an increase in performance you couldn’t get otherwise. The iPad Pro, for example, has 1,000 nits of full-screen peak brightness, as well as 1,600 nits of HDR brightness. It also gives Apple greater control over the contrast and colors of each pixel, delivering a more accurate and eye-catching experience than traditional OLED. Responsiveness is also improved using the technology.

We haven’t seen Apple make a notable upgrade to the iPhone’s screen since the Dynamic Island in 2022, so this change could be a big deal for users. The Elec says Apple is currently in discussions with LG and Samsung to sign them on for production of the new display, although mass production won’t start for a while.

The new display joins other future iPhone rumors like under-display sensors for Face ID, a rear camera with an adjustable aperture, and - of course - a foldable iPhone, which we expect to ship in 2026.

Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 17 series on September 9.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.