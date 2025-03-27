(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

👀 Apple’s first folding phone could do what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can’t

🤘 The flexible iPhone could eliminate the display crease using “liquid metal”

💪 It’s a special material that’s 2.5x stronger than titanium, yet a lot more flexible

📱 Apple is said to be using it for the hinge on its first iPhone Fold, helping to reduce and eliminate the crease on the screen

📅 Apple is rumored to launch the device in 2026

While Samsung is expected to rule the foldable market in the United States again with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Apple is rumored to be working on its own foldable iPhone that could one-up the Galaxy in a key way.

According to Weibo account Instant Digital (via MacRumors), Apple will reportedly use a material called amorphous metal (also known as “metallic glass” or “liquid metal”) for the hinge on the iPhone Fold, which will increase the durability and strength of the hinge compared to other foldables and help reduce stress on the display, in turn reducing the crease down the middle.

Every rumor we’ve heard about Apple’s foldable phone has, at some point or another, suggested it won’t come with a crease. This is the first time we’re hearing how Apple could get away with no gutter down the middle of the folding iPhone’s display.

Metallic glass has a different atomic structure compared to other metals. It’s a lot more resistant to bending, denting, and other types of usage over time compared to other alloys, and it’s up to 2.5x stronger than titanium. It also comes with a smooth, glossy finish so Apple will be able to keep a premium aesthetic with the iPhone Fold, a very important perk considering the device is reported to cost over $2,000.

The hinge would also be more resistant to environmental changes, and when combined with its ability to resist more bends and folds over time, it’ll likely allow for the screen to stay flatter than other folding phones. The Galaxy Z Fold series, for instance, still boasts a noticeable crease down the middle, whereas others like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Oppo Find N5 have begun to shrink it substantially. Right now, it sounds like the iPhone Fold could be the first to completely eliminate it.

Apple has used this material before in iPhone parts like the SIM ejector pins, but it’s never used it in a capacity such as this before. The company has reportedly chosen Dongguan EonTec to supply it all.

iPhone Fold rumors are heating up

Of course, the hinge is just a small part of the bigger iPhone Fold picture. Rumors point to the device sporting a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch iPad mini-like folding display, dual rear cameras, Touch ID, and measure just 4.5mm thick. It’ll rely on a lot of the same technologies that Apple will use in the iPhone 17 Air in order to keep the slim profile, which could also mean it’ll come with a variant of Apple’s C1 modem.

The iPhone Fold is expected to ship in 2026. We’ll be tracking all the rumors as they continue heating up until then, so stay tuned.

