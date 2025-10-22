(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Apple is reportedly redesigning the iPhone three times

The next three years will see two foldables and a bezel-free iPhone

Apple will reportedly utilize under-display Face ID and advanced display technologies for the devices

The timeline corroborates previous rumors about the future of the iPhone

The first redesigned iPhone is rumored to drop in 2026

Apple is shaking up the iPhone in a big way. The company plans to spend the next three years introducing completely redesigned versions of its smartphone, according to a blog post from known Naver leaker “yeux1122.”

The lineup will consist of a foldable phone next year, followed by a 20th anniversary iPhone with a screen that wraps around all four sides. We’ll then get our first clamshell-style foldable iPhone in 2028, if this leak is correct. This is all in an effort to reinvigorate interest in Apple’s design and fashion chops, which it began to lean into with this year’s iPhone Air.

🔮 The future of iPhone over three years

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📖 The first folding iPhone. We’ve heard a lot of rumors about the first foldable iPhone, with most of them indicating that it’s scheduled for arrival in late 2026. The latest rumors confirm this, as well as reiterate some of the information we’ve heard about the device. Apple will reportedly use an iPad mini-like tablet design that’ll look more or less like the original Google Pixel Fold. The flexible LTPO+ OLED display will have sensors underneath of it to power Face ID and the selfie camera, eliminating the need for any sort of cut-outs. It’ll have a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.58-inch folding screen, new chips, four cameras, and a hinge that eliminates the crease.

📅 Celebrating 20 years. The rumored 20th anniversary iPhone is highly anticipated as another significant departure from the standard iPhone design, much like the iPhone X paved the way for completely new iPhones to follow. According to rumors, the device will be completely free of bezels and use special display technology to wrap the screen around all four sides. It’ll use a familiar brick-like shape for its design and have under-display Face ID. Older rumors have suggested it could even be port-free, although this new leak doesn’t mention that.

⏮️ An old-school clamshell. After that, Apple is rumored to release its first clamshell-style foldable phone to take on the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. The compact iPhone will come with a cover screen that’ll lean heavily on AI features for its functionality, as well as let you view notifications at a glance. Apple will once again use advanced displays to minimize the crease in the middle of the folding screen and curve the edges for a seamless appearance. The phone will reportedly be positioned for fashionable folks.

These new iPhones will likely live alongside more ordinary iPhones, like the eventual successors to this year’s iPhone 17 and 17 Pro. We haven’t heard anything about a new iPhone Air, though, which could be due to the reported abysmal demand for the product.

We’re just under a year away from when we expect Apple to announce its first folding iPhone, along with the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro. We’ll keep you in the loop as we learn more details.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.