🎮 Analogue is adding save states to its Analogue 3D console with a new update

💭 Known as “Memories”, it allows users to create up to 20 save files

👏 It works with hot keys across the 8BitDo 64 controller or original N64 controller

🙏 Analogue promised the feature as being available at launch, but it’s taken months to arrive

Analogue has added a handy modern touch to its new Analogue 3D N64 remake console with its latest OS update.

With the release of Analogue’s 3DOS version 1.3.0, players get the ability to quick-save with Analogue’s “signature save-state system” called Memories. It allows you to capture game progress at any point and reload whenever you want, as you would with a modern game console.

The Memories feature was first introduced on Analogue’s Pocket handheld in 2022, and had been advertised to be coming to Analogue 3D with the console’s announcement. However, the feature was eventually delayed, as it wasn’t present when the Analogue 3D finally shipped in November 2025.

Thankfully, the wait is over after the most recent update, and there are hotkeys available to create Memories. Analogue says these work on both the 8BitDo 64 Controller and original N64 controllers, and you can generate up to 20 save files with the feature.

According to Analogue, the oldest file will automatically be deleted when creating a new quicksave, but players can pin a specific Memory to ensure its preservation.

This new firmware can be downloaded from the Analogue website, which also comes with a few bug fixes. You’ll need to use a microSD card to complete the process, as you can’t update the console over the air.

Despite its delays, the Analogue 3D has beaten the ModRetro M64 console to market by quite a few months, especially as we only recently learned the M64 would be launching this summer, with a note in an announcement stating that it’d be “shipping at the end of July from our warehouse in Southern California”.

However, the M64 promises to be cheaper than the Analogue 3D and has a few design features of its own that players might find appealing, especially those who already own a ModRetro Chromatic. There’s also the promise of new N64 games being released under the ModRetro banner.

Up next: Best ModRetro Chromatic games: pick up these pocket-sized titles today

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.