😬 AMD's RX 9070 MSRP price only applies to the first shipment, as confirmed by a retailer

📈 Future shipments of the RX 9070 will likely be sold at higher prices

💰 The initial $549 price point is limited to a small selection of cards

😢 The price hikes will be similar to those experienced by Nvidia's 50-Series

One of the most appealing things about AMD's RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT cards is that they're actually available at the MSRP prices of $549 and $599. However, it turns out that Team Red's new GPUs could suffer the same price hikes as Nvidia's 50-Series.

Some retailers believe that the suggested MSRP price won't be honored by board partners for long, which means the price could increase (thanks, Videocardz). The attractive $549 price point, limited to a small selection of cards, was only applicable to the first shipment. New stock will be listed at a higher price.

Swedish retail chain Inet.se explained how the situation works in more detail and mentioned that $549 cards like PowerColor's Reaper model will not be relisted at MSRP.

"We have now learned how the recommended prices, also known as MSRP prices, work for the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. We are not allowed to say exact prices ahead of the release, but simply put, they will apply to a limited number of cards. "The prices only apply to the first shipment of each model. For Sapphire and Asus it will be just as usual, we have only received one shipment and you can buy it until it runs out, but with PowerColor it will be different. "Our second shipment from PowerColor is already waiting, and we cannot offer it at MSRP prices. This means that we will first sell the Reaper models at MSRP prices and the stock balance will tick down as usual until the first shipment is sold out. Then, with a certain delay, the stock will be replenished with new cards and we will then release the Reaper cards for order again – although not at MSRP prices. "If you receive an order at MSRP price even though the cards are sold out, we will of course give you that price, but unfortunately we have no way of continuing to sell cards at MSRP price after the first deliveries are sold out. – Inet.se

Andrew Gibson of Overclocker UK also confirmed that only a limited number of cards will launch at MSRP on the company's forum.

"We literally have around 2,000 units from Sapphire in stock, 1,000 from PowerColor and 1,000 from Asrock. I feel stock will be fine for a few days. MSRP is capped quantity of a few hundred, so prices will hump once those are sold through."

We've seen Nvidia's 50-series fetch far higher than their MSRP prices, when they're available. The RTX 5070 Ti is supposed to be a $750 card, but it's being sold for $1,200.

We were extremely impressed with AMD's RX 9070 in our review, which offered better performance than Nvidia's RTX 5070 for the same $549 price. However, we'll have to see how much AMD's new cards end up going for, once the initial shipments sell out.

