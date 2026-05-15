🙌 AMD has announced its much-improved FSR 4.1 upscaler is coming to older hardware

📆 Beginning in July, it’ll make its way to RX 7000 GPUs

🙏 AMD has also pledged support for RX 6000 series cards in early 2027

🤔 It remains to be seen how or if it’ll affect console gamers, especially as it could yield interesting performance gains

AMD has finally announced that its latest update to the FSR 4 upscaler is making its way to older Radeon hardware, although we’re left scratching our heads with one key missing element.

As per an X post from AMD’s SVP & GM, Computing & Graphics, Jack Huynh, AMD is rolling out its latest FSR 4.1 upscaler soon to a vast range of hardware beginning in July 2026.

Players on cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture – that’s RX 7000 series cards – will get support for FSR 4.1 out of the box with over 300 supported games at launch (and presumably more added as time goes by).

Those on older RDNA 2-based cards – RX 6000 – are due to get access to FSR 4.1 in “early 2027”, although AMD hasn’t been specific about supported games for older cards at the moment, and is instead just promising that the rollout brings “sharper visuals and smoother gameplay to even more gamers”.

As much as this announcement primarily applies to PC hardware, it’s worth remembering that both the latest Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles run on RDNA 2-based hardware, so we could potentially see the upscaler applied to consoles later on.

PS5 may pose more of a problem, as it technically isn’t “full” RDNA 2, though maybe AMD has found a workaround. Sony and AMD recently teamed up to implement an improved version of PSSR upscaling for the PS5 Pro.

Support for FSR 3 frame generation was added to consoles back in May 2024 with one specific title, as per Digital Foundry, who found that its implementation in Immortals of Aveum mostly worked, although with the usual caveats of a latency hit and some image quality issues.

With this in mind, FSR 4.1 is a much-improved upscaler over its predecessor in terms of image quality, which could potentially unlock large gains for older console hardware if the same results can be replicated from AMD’s latest generation of GPUs downwards.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.