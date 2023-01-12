➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: AMD’s Valentine’s gift

🎺 AMD announced Ryzen 7000 X3D chips at CES 2023

🤓 These are CPUs using unique 3D stacked V-Cache tech

🎮 Allows for much higher cache on-die, critical for gaming performance

📅 Leaked release date is February 14, 2023

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D quickly became one of the best CPUs for gaming after its release, thanks to its 3D V-cache tech. If you’ve been waiting for that technology on the company’s latest CPU architecture, you’re in luck: the new chip launches on February 14, according to a leaked release date.

The new release date was spotted on AMD’s website by the folks over at Overclock3D. Overclock3D updated its article saying the date was added to the product listing by mistake, but it’s likely to stick anyway.

Two processors are coming with this new launch: the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. Both have similar specs to their non-3D counterparts, the crucial difference being AMD’s unique V-Cache technology.

This is a method of 3D die-stacking which allows AMD to pile much higher amounts of cache into its processors. Cache is important for pretty much everything you do with a processor, but especially for the best PC games.

PC games are constantly loading new data and referencing what’s previously been loaded, so the more cache a CPU has, the less work it has to do in retrieving that information when asked to, as it’s stored on the CPU die, rather than slower RAM or storage.

This launch will likely see the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D behind some of the best gaming PCs on the market, but we’ll have to lab-test them to know for sure. Luckily, it looks like we won’t have to wait long.