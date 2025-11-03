(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

💰 The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is now available at its MSRP of $599, nine months after its initial release

😣 The graphics card was initially praised for its strong performance but was hard to find at its recommended price

📈 AMD’s decision not to release a reference card for the RX 9070 XT contributed to higher prices set by third-party manufacturers

🤔 This price adjustment might be a strategic move by AMD in anticipation of Nvidia’s upcoming “Super” variants of its 5000 Series cards

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is an excellent graphics card and was heralded as a return to form with its dramatically improved ray tracing performance and strong rasterization.

However, even though the card’s MSRP was a competitive $599, it was practically impossible to get it at that price. It’s something we noted in our AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review, with the card often costing $699.99 and above.

Mercifully, unlike every other piece of technology out there, the AMD RX 9070 XT can now be yours for its MSRP of $599 at Newegg – nine months after the GPU went on sale. The AMD RX 9070 is also available for its MSRP of $549.

It didn’t help that AMD decided not to release a reference card for the AMD RX 9070 XT. Instead, it relied on third-party board manufacturers to dictate the price, which led to the higher prices we’ve seen.

The move comes as Nvidia prepares to release “Super” variants of its 5000 Series cards, which may have spurred AMD into action. Still, the AMD RX 9070 XT and its cheaper sibling are excellent cards and offer the latest technology from AMD like FSR 4 support.

AMD recently announced that Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series will still receive new driver updates after a new Adrenaline software update sparked concerns.

