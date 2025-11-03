🙌 AMD confirmed continued driver support for Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series GPUs

AMD has released a statement to clarify changes made to its Adrenaline software program that worried Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series owners that the company was ending support.

In a blog post, AMD said that the Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 driver release has introduced two optimized driver paths: one for RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 (Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series), and one for RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 (Radeon RX 7000 and RX 9000 series).

Despite this new approach, AMD says that support for RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 GPUs is not ending. Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series GPUs will continue to receive game support for new releases, stability and game optimizations, and security and bug fixes.

According to AMD, the two optimized driver paths will benefit older and newer graphics cards. “By separating the code paths, our engineers can move faster with new features for RDNA 3 and RDNA 4, while keeping RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 stable and optimized for current and future games.”

AMD’s commitment to its older generation of GPUs isn’t changing, then, and the company has promised that RX 5000, RX 6000, and the latest RX 9000 cards will continue to benefit from the reliability, performance, and care gamers expect.

In our AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review, we said AMD’s new GPU was “the best AMD graphics card in years. We also praised the more affordable 9060 XT review. In our AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT review, we deemed it to be “the best value graphics card for $350”.

