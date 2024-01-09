AMD hopes its new Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card will appeal to gamers who primarily play at 1080p and 1440p but don’t want to break the bank.

Announced at CES 2024, AMD says its new $330 GPU is a fantastic 1080p graphics card, but with 16GB of VRAM and higher clock speeds, it should be able to deliver 1440p gaming too.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT is essentially the same Radeon RX 7600 released last year but with twice the VRAM – 16GB instead of 8GB. The clock speed has also been increased from 2.25 GHZ to 2.47 GHZ (up 9.7%), and the boost clock increased to 2.76 GHZ from 2.66 GHZ (up 3.7%).

The boost to VRAM and clock speed won’t result in a dramatic change in performance from the previous graphics card, but, as has become the norm, once you layer on all of AMD’s software features like FSR 3 and AMD HYPR-RX you’ll see even bigger improvements to maximize performance.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: RX 7600 XT announced

🆕 The new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT comes with 16GB of VRAM and higher clock speeds

💰 It costs $330 and is out on January 24

🎮 The card should be ideal for those who like to game at 1080p and 1440p

👍 AMD’s suite of software can boost performance further

With GPUs becoming often prohibitively expensive in recent years, any card that can deliver console-beating performance for less than $400 should be celebrated. With 16GB of VRAM to play with, the RX 7600 XT should be well-equipped to handle most modern games.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is out on January 24 for $330. Expect third-party offerings from the usual partners like Saphhire, Asus and Powercolor.

AMD’s GPU announcement comes hot on the heels of Nvidia’s revealing three new 4000 Super series GPUs. Nvidia is releasing a 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super this month with prices starting from $599 for the RTX 4070 Super and $999 for the RTX 4080 Super.