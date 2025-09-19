(Credit: The Shortcut)

Amazon has now opened up Nintendo Switch 2 orders to everyone, which means you no longer need to register for an invitation to buy.

Previously, only select participants could purchase a Switch 2 from Amazon, and before that, no one could. Nintendo and Amazon had a long-running dispute where no first-party software or hardware was sold by the retailer in the US.

However, the two companies made up a few months ago, bringing Switch 2 games, accessories and consoles back to the most popular online retailer in the world.

Of course, it’s become a lot easier to find a Nintendo Switch restock these days. After an initial period of low launch stock, you can find a Nintendo Switch 2 console or bundle in most stores.

The ability to buy directly from Amazon comes as pre-orders for Pokémon Legends: Z-A open. You can purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle for $499, which includes a copy of the game, saving you $10.

Those who buy the Nintendo Switch version of the game can also upgrade to the Switch 2 version for $9.99. The Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends: Z-A promises to deliver a higher frame rate and resolution.

