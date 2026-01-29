🍎 Amazon has announced it’s closing its Amazon Fresh and Go stores

Amazon has announced it’s closing its Amazon Fresh and Go physical locations.

In a press release, the e-commerce giant announced it’s closing the majority of its stores, and converting others into the premium food retailer that it also runs, Whole Foods Market.

Customers will still be able to order from Amazon Fresh online, but won’t be able to use the physical stores, with them closing.

To help compensate for the loss of the stores, Amazon has simultaneously announced it’s expanding same-day delivery options for groceries and household essentials to more cities throughout 2026.

The closures of the Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores go hand in hand with Amazon’s attempt to double down on Whole Food and expand it as its own brand.

There are set to be over 10 new Whole Foods locations over the next few years, according to Amazon’s press release, with an additional five new locations for the smaller Whole Foods Market Daily Shop convenience store concept.

Amazon is also quick to point out that it isn’t abandoning retail stores with its own name entirely. It says in the press release that it will still be “testing new physical store experiences” such as the Amazon Grocery location in Chicago and the Whole Foods concept store in Pennsylvania, where shoppers can also purchase products from Amazon.

This latest news comes as Amazon also announced an extensive proposal for a huge supermarket in Orland Park, Illinois, that would be under its own brand, rather than a sub-brand such as Whole Foods.

In addition, Amazon has been using AI to help you decide what to buy on amazon.com, plus integrated it with its introduction of Video Recaps on Prime Video.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.