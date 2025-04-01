(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🗣️ Amazon is finally starting to roll out Alexa Plus for Echo users

🤖 The new voice assistant using generative AI for smarter responses

🧑‍💻 However, Amazon has stripped a lot of features because they aren’t ready yet

📺 You also still need to own a recent Echo Show device to gain access

💰 Alexa Plus is free for Prime members and $19.99/month for everyone else

Just over a month after unveiling it at an event in New York City, Amazon has finally started rolling out Alexa Plus to its customers. The new version of Alexa is a lot smarter, a lot more capable, and a lot more useful than the old version, all thanks to generative AI. But it’s not completely here yet; the version of Alexa Plus rolling out now is missing a lot of features, echoing a similar situation that other AI systems like Apple Intelligence find themselves in.

Amazon launched an Early Access page that details what’s available with Alexa Plus right now, with an option to be notified when it’s available for you. Some of what Amazon spoke about on stage during its event - like more detailed answers to questions, complex to-do lists, easier home management, and better integration with services like Uber and OpenTable - are available at launch. You can also upload photos, documents, and more to Alexa and have the system summarize them for you.

But a lot of the good stuff has been left on the cutting room floor, all because it’s not ready yet.

The Washington Post reports that Alexa Plus will be void of most of what Amazon is promising for at least a couple of months, according to internal company documents the Post viewed. Features like ordering Grubhub from a conversation about what you’re craving, identifying family members and reminding them to do chores, Stories with Alexa for kids, and more will all be absent. Amazon’s Early Access page also says you can’t brainstorm gift ideas, access Alexa Plus on the web, or order groceries with your voice.

The features will eventually roll out, but with a delay in launch, it’s inevitable that the public will get the feeling that Alexa Plus is underwhelming. Apple made a lot of promises with Apple Intelligence on the iPhone, including a huge Siri AI update. Since most of its features haven’t been released yet, the entire Apple Intelligence experience feels underbaked and void of anything worth using on a daily basis. Alexa Plus will likely deal with the same headaches for the foreseeable future.

For the few among us who will get Alexa Plus right away, you need to have a recent Echo Show (any size or form factor will do, so long as it was released in the last couple of years). Amazon hasn’t specified when everyone will gain access to the new Alexa Plus experience, but here’s to hoping the roll-out is somewhat quick.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.