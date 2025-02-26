Amazon Alexa event live blog: the biggest announcements and what to expect
Amazon could reveal its smarter, AI-enhanced Alexa and new Echo hardware
📆 Amazon’s Alexa event takes place today at 10am ET / 7am PT
✍️ We’re live blogging every update and announcement right here
👀 Amazon is expected to show off its new AI-enhanced Alexa
🔥 We should also get updates on the company’s other products, like Fire TV
08:50 ET: We’re just 10 minutes away from the start of the Amazon Alexa event. Time for a quick trip to the restroom before things get going!
07:28 ET: Good morning, tech lovers! Amazon is hosting a new Alexa event today at 10am ET / 7am PT, and we’ll be bringing you all the latest announcements right here.
The Shortcut has 145,000 subscribers and is the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Subscribe now for the latest news and to receive our banner-ad-free newsletter ⤵️
Unlike most press briefings these days, Amazon’s event isn’t being streamed to the public. But luckily, we haveand in attendance to bring you all the latest updates.
So what can we expect from the Amazon Alexa event? Well, we’re likely to see Amazon’s long-rumored AI-enhanced Alexa make its debut, and a new flagship Echo speaker is also likely to be revealed. We could also get some updates on Amazon’s popular Fire TV lineup, including new Fire TV sticks and soundbars.
We’ll be live blogging every update and announcement, so keep this page open so you don’t miss a thing.
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.