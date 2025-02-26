📆 Amazon’s Alexa event takes place today at 10am ET / 7am PT

✍️ We’re live blogging every update and announcement right here

👀 Amazon is expected to show off its new AI-enhanced Alexa

🔥 We should also get updates on the company’s other products, like Fire TV

08:50 ET: We’re just 10 minutes away from the start of the Amazon Alexa event. Time for a quick trip to the restroom before things get going!

07:28 ET: Good morning, tech lovers! Amazon is hosting a new Alexa event today at 10am ET / 7am PT, and we’ll be bringing you all the latest announcements right here.

Unlike most press briefings these days, Amazon’s event isn’t being streamed to the public. But luckily, we have

and

in attendance to bring you all the latest updates.

So what can we expect from the Amazon Alexa event? Well, we’re likely to see Amazon’s long-rumored AI-enhanced Alexa make its debut, and a new flagship Echo speaker is also likely to be revealed. We could also get some updates on Amazon’s popular Fire TV lineup, including new Fire TV sticks and soundbars.

We’ll be live blogging every update and announcement, so keep this page open so you don’t miss a thing.

