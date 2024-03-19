(Credit: THQ Nordic)

Alone in the Dark releases on March 20, but according to critics, it isn’t the comeback story some may have hoped for from the iconic 90’s cult horror game.

The game is currently sitting on an OpenCritic score of 66 after 45 reviews, with only 45% of critics recommending the game.

Alone in the Dark features the Hollywood talent of Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and David Harbor (Stranger Things) in their first video game roles. However, it appears that technical issues and mediocre combat get in the way of some great ideas.

PC Gamer said Alone in the Dark is “unsettling and narratively ambitious” and that it’s “the best Alone in the Dark game since 1992”, which isn’t exactly the highest praise.

GameSpot was daming in its verdict, giving the game a 4/10 saying, “This reboot of a long-dormant horror franchise doesn’t do enough to justify digging up the dead.”

God is a Geek and Press Start seemed to enjoy the game quite a bit more, with God is a Geek saying “Alone in the Dark is a faithful take on the original, with some smart puzzles and a charming Southern tone despite some frustrating combat”.

Press Start said: “Alone In The Dark is an ambitious reimagining that does little to differentiate itself from the games it's inspired by. While it's clearly taking inspiration from both Resident Evil and The Evil Within to be a survival horror powerhouse, the flat feeling combat and timid horror elements stop it from standing above the games that inspired it. Despite this, a unique take on the story and the strong setting makes it well worth a look for horror fans.”

It’s clear that Alone in the Dark isn’t for everyone, but horror fans and those who have followed the series closely may get some enjoyment here. The game could also be worth revisiting in a few months when the developers have had a chance to address the most pressing technical issues.

