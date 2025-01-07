(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💻 Alienware launches its 16 Area-51 and 18 Area-51 gaming laptops

🖌️ They look gorgeous with a pearlescent dark teal-green paint job and xenomorph-like design cues

📺 Features a 16- and 18-inch QHD+ screen rated for 240Hz and 500 nits of brightness

⚙️ Specced with the latest Intel Core Ultra 200Hx and Nvidia RTX 5000 components

Alienware's newly designed 16 Area-51 and 18 Area-51 are truly the most uniquely designed gaming laptops I’ve seen at CES so far.

They sport a unique, eye-catching Liquid Teal color that switches between a dark teal and emerald green depending on which angle you look at it. It’s an anodized carapace – as described in Alienware’s materials – has plenty of otherworldly touches, such as a pair of oval-shaped exhausts that look straight out of the Alien movies.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Alienware even went out of the way to develop a new telescopic hinge that rotates out of the laptop. This extra design feature lets the laptop fold into a seamless pod when closed.

Watching Alienware’s new Zero Hinge is a marvel of engineering (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The display looks just as gorgeous as the external design. Though they aren’t OLED, Alienware has gone with bright 500-nit displays with a 240Hz refresh rate and a sharp QHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution.

The Alienware Area-51’s podshapped ports are a nice touch (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Looks aside, the Alienware 16 and 18 come fully loaded with Intel’s latest Arrowlake-HX processors, including the Intel Core Ultra 255Hx and 275Hx. On the graphics side, you can also customize these machines with Nvidia’s latest RTX 5000-series graphics cards.

The Alienware Area-51 laptops have light up fans you can see through the laptop

Memory and storage on these machines start at 16GB of DDR5 6,400MHz and a 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Alienware has yet to release pricing and availability information for its new 16- and 18-inch laptops, but we’re likely to hear more soon, so stay tuned for more.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.