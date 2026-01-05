🙌 One of the first monitors with Nvidia’s new G-Sync Pulsar tech inside finally has a price and release window

📆 First announced in 2024, the Acer Predator XB273U F5 will release in January 2026 with a $649.99 list price

👍 It’s a 27-inch, 1440p, 360Hz IPS screen that yields new Nvidia tech designed to improve motion clarity and sharpness through a new algorithm and module

👏 The screen also has a DP 1.4 and two HDM 2.1 ports, plus a pair of 5W speakers and a highly adjustable stand

Acer has finally announced some pricing and availability information for its 1440p 360Hz gaming monitor that was first unveiled in 2024.

As a refresher, the new Acer Predator XB273U F5 monitor is a 27-inch, 1440p, 360Hz IPS screen that features Nvidia’s G-Sync Pulsar technology. On a hardware level, it fuses variable refresh rate and extreme low motion blur tech into one module that can yield immense benefits for motion clarity for IPS LCD screens.

The tech was first unveiled at CES 2024, with the monitor following at the IFA 2024 conference in Berlin, although for whatever reason, it hasn’t seen the light of day until now.

In more technical detail, it wasn’t previously possible for a screen to have both variable refresh rate (designed to stop screen tear and judder) and backlight strobing (designed to reduce motion blur through rapid turning on and off of a monitor’s backlight) at a non-fixed rate, owing to immense flicker caused by the latter. It’s also difficult to time those strobes to the monitor’s refresh rate, which is itself linked to the output of a GPU.

However, Nvidia managed to create a novel algorithm to get it all working, with this new G-Sync Pulsar module that uses what it calls “Variable Frequency Strobing” with two pieces of tech called Adaptive Overdrive and Pulse Modulation. The result means that pixels are transitioned from one color to another at a rate that manages to reduce both motion blur and pixel ghosting.

Both come together to create immense gains in motion clarity and fidelity, resulting in a smoother and even more responsive gaming experience than on a non-G-Sync Pulsar-capable screen. We’d seen tech such as VRR, motion-blur reduction and overdrive implemented separately on screens in the past, but not working together in tandem.

As for the Predator XB273U F5 itself, Acer rates this screen to have up to 550 nits of peak HDR brightness (and 500 nits SDR peak), plus a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 90% DCI-P3 coverage and 8-bit color depth.

It has one DP 1.4 port, plus a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a highly ergonomic stand and a pair of 5W speakers built into the unit.

The Acer Predator XB273U F5 will be available in January 2026 for $649.99 meaning it should be available soon.

