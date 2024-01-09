Microsoft has announced that a new Xbox Developer_Direct will take place on January 18 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

The show, which is presented by the game creators themselves, will offer an in-depth look at four upcoming Xbox Series X games: the Indiana Jones game, Avowed, Ara: History Untold and Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2.

We haven’t heard anything about the Indiana Jones game ever since it was announced, so it’ll be interesting to see how developer MachineGames is adapting the IP into a video game format. Will the game use a third-person perspective or first-person? Or perhaps a blend of both? Hopefully, all will be revealed.

The more footage of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 we see, the harder the wait for the game’s release becomes. Hellblade 2 was first revealed alongside the Xbox Series X in 2019, and we’re still waiting for a concrete release date. A trailer was released during The Video Game Awards 2023, so maybe Xbox will finally announce when the game is coming out.

Similarly, Avowed is another game that has been in development for quite some time. It’s being developed by Obsidian, the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas, Grounded and Pentiment, which has a great track record of delivering quality titles. Still, more information and a release date would be appreciated.

The Xbox Developer_Direct will likely contain a couple of surprises, too. Last year, Microsoft shadow-dropped the excellent Hi-Fi Rush for players to enjoy, but it might be a little optimistic to expect something similar this time around.

After the Developer_Direct has concluded, ZeniMax Online Studios will host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT to unveil the game’s next major chapter.

There also won’t be any Activision Blizzard announcements during the Xbox Developer_Direct, but Microsoft said to “look forward to news from those teams later this year”.